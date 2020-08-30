Big news for parents of terrible twos and threenagers…

On Thursday, the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) together with regional partners, gave nurseries across the UAE, the green light to start the reopening process.

Baby steps

The news, which will likely be a huge relief to parents, educators and children in the UAE, came with tight new regulations to ensure that the return to early learning is a smooth and safe one.

.@ADEK_tweet announces guidelines and measures for nurseries in Abu Dhabi to reopen. All nurseries must undergo health and safety inspections and receive a no-objection certificate from ADEK. All staff must undergo mandatory COVID-19 online training. pic.twitter.com/DnfSGokEvQ — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 27, 2020

The headlines are that all staff will undergo Covid-19 training; there will be a Health and Safty Officer appointed at each facility; daily temperature and health checks for all children and adults; strict hand-washing regimens for all children (staff must assist for younger children); pandemic measure compliance will be evaluated by HSE (a health and safety agency) visits to each nursery.

Safe spaces

Ministry of Education and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority

announce the reopening of nurseries in line with special requirements and all precautionary#CommitToWin #نلتزم_لننتصر pic.twitter.com/UJy5zcJsUd — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 27, 2020

You might also like Back to school update: All Abu Dhabi students over 12 need a Covid test

Social distancing will be enforced with a distance of 3.5m between students indoors and 5m outdoors; learning will be conducted in ‘bubbles’ with kids up to two years old being cared for in maximum units of eight; two to four year old bubbles will contain a maximum of 10 students.

Games, toys and learning equipment must be sterilised regularly and these individual items are not permitted to be shared between bubbles.

Additionally, there is a requirement that all meals for children will have to be provided by parents (no in-nursery catering permitted).

Images: Unsplash