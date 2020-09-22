31 of the best brunches available now in Abu Dhabi

It’s never too early to start thinking about brunch…

We’re proud to present 31 of the best brunches happening in Abu Dhabi right now. A bunch of brunches that cover all flavour bases, afternoon and evening brunches, Thursday, Friday and Saturday brunches. So many brunches, in fact if you picked one of the below for every weekend between now and next April, you’d still have some left over.

Brick Rooftop Kitchen & Bar

We love an evening sundowner brunch and this new rooftop soiree on the 12th floor of Aloft Abu Dhabi’s Brick looks like it’s going to cement itself in our diaries. It’s set to the sounds of live acoustic music and takes place every Thursday, with all the dishes coming straight from the venue’s signature brick ovens. The brunch line-up includes such culinary delights as slow-cooked rib eye, four-cheese pizza, cedar plank-cooked salmon and, for the final flourish — campfire s’mores.

Brick, Aloft Abu Dhabi, National Exhibition Centre, Thu 7pm to 10pm, soft Dhs225, house Dhs295, bubbly Dhs365. Tel: (052) 837 0047, @brick.abudhabi

The Lounge @ Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resorts

You won’t be surprised to learn that the new ‘Best of Asia’ brunch at this dreamy Saadiyat resort, specialises in Eastern cuisine. What you might be surprised by, is just how lavish this luncheon truly is. There are dedicated sushi, yakitori and satay stations, a carving trolley featuring Asian-spiced roast beef, dishes such as oysters, freshly prepped ramen, tandoor, nasi goreng, Asian cheeses and kathri rolls. There’s grape, hops and bubbles, mocktails, cocktails, and a Lassi, Arak & Sake Bar. It’s essential brunching for Asian food fans.

The Lounge, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resorts, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs375, house Dhs475, bubbles Dhs575, kids under six years are free, seven to 14 year olds are Dhs115. Tel: (02) 811 4342, @jumeirahsaadiyat

Byblos Sur Mer

You and the family can dig into a lavish range of Levant-Mediterranean flavours at this Lebanese restaurant’s Friday brunch. The kitchen prides itself on preparing a ‘homestyle traditional’ set menu — featuring its capital-famous hot and cold Middle Eastern mezzeh.

Byblos Sur Mer, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Al Bateen, 1pm to 5.30pm. Tel: (800) 423 463, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Hemmingway’s

Sometimes one brunch isn’t enough. For those looking for an after-brunch-brunch, Hemmigway’s Free Flow Friday could be just the ticket. It’s just Dhs149 and gets you bottomless select bevvies between 4pm and 7pm, alongside a nibbles platter.

Hemingway’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khubeirah, 4pm to 7pm. Tel: (02) 681 1900, radissonhotels.com

Chef’s Brunch @ Giornotte Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi (@ritzcarltonabudhabi) on Jun 15, 2020 at 4:13am PDT

Here the focus is on using the venue’s top drawer kitchen talent to create a blend of fine dining flavours. This truly is a United Nations of the brunching world, with live cooking stations and something to carry a flag from almost every continent on earth. Shhh continents have flags.

Giornotte Restaurant, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Fri 1pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs299, house Dhs399, bubbles Dhs599. Tel: (02) 818 8888

De’Vine’ table brunch 2.0 @ Market Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Market Kitchen Abu Dhabi (@marketkitchenabudhabi) on Feb 26, 2020 at 5:48am PST

Who doesn’t love a good 2.0? Like 1.0 but updated, improved and a bunch of bugs fixed. Not that there were many before, at this popular, unbelievably good value market-to-table banquet. To ensure demand is met and capacity is kept to regulation numbers, there are three separate (three and a half-hour-long) seatings between 12.30pm and 5pm.

Market Kitchen, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, soft package Dhs150, house Dhs250, bubbles Dhs350, premium bubbles Dhs450. Tel: (800) 101101, @marketkitchenabudhabi

Oak Room

Oak Room is strolling back into our lives with an extra level of swagger thanks to the announcement of a new brunch at the venue. Starting at just Dhs195 for the soft package the experience will be an unashamed celebration of modern British culinary excellence. Taking place over the course of three hours every Friday, with a guest’s preferred slot between noon and 5pm. Enjoy signature starters such as the popular Sourdough and Marmite Butter, a selection of meaty mains and gourmet sides follow, with an ample offering of sweets and cheese to finish the affair. You can raise the steaks (sorry) yet further with a level-up on your main course for just Dhs100, this unlocks orders of Westholme Wagyu Striploin Grade 6+ or Split Grilled Lobster as your main course.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, brunch available Friday for three hours between noon and 5pm, normal opening hours 6pm to midnight Thursday and Friday, soft Dhs195, house Dhs365, bubbles Dhs465. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @OakRoomAbuDhabi

Hog fest 2.0 @ Pj O’Reilly’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PJ O’REILLY’S (@pjsabudhabi) on Aug 12, 2020 at 1:17am PDT

A fiesta of Western flavours, ribs, burgers, calamari, fish, chips, and more set to a backdrop of sun, fun and banging tunes.

Pj O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Friday 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs 199. Tel: (02) 695 0515

Porters

Porters’ popular Friday feast returns with a 12.30pm to 4pm slot, and takes the traditional form of a grand buffet. It will feature such submarinal morsels as prawns and oysters alongside a treasure trove of other fresh seafood. Porters know that ‘it’s just not cricket’ to hold a brunch in a British pub, without handing centre stage over to jus-y joints of roasted meat. The carvery here includes rack of lamb, plump roast chicken and thicc tranches of premium beef, accompanied by a selection of sauces and sides. The dessert collection is a roll call of classic crowd-pleasers. They’ve got cheesecake, chocolate brownie, tiramisu, profiteroles and more.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, next to Al Wahda Mall, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs225, house Dhs265. Tel: (02) 495 3936, millenniumhotels.com

Ratpack Supper Club @ Stratos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STRATOS (@stratosabudhabi) on Feb 28, 2020 at 6:20am PST

You know Stratos? That rotating restaurant at Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, a real classy joint. So it’s no surprise they’ve picked a classy theme for their Friday supper club. The evening brunch is set to the swinging sounds of the 1950s Rat Pack era *clicks fingers rhythmically*. Want a-more reasons to visit? We’re told the venue’s signature twist (appropriate for a revolving restau) on supper club staples, will fly your tastebuds to the moon.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Friday 6pm to 9pm, 7pm to 10pm, or 8 to 11pm, Dhs395. Tel: (02) 695 0490

Li Jiang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi (@ritzcarltonabudhabi) on Aug 20, 2020 at 12:53am PDT

This one is for our late risers. Head to Li Jiang for a very special evening brunch. Chef Chung has selected a line-up of the very best Southeast Asia street-vendor flavours, including Korean Barbecue, sushi and fried noodles. There’s also a range of exotic, Asian-inspired drinks.

Li Jiang, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, choose three hours between 5pm and 11pm, soft package Dhs215, house Dhs340, bubbles Dhs465. Tel: (02) 818 8888,

Velocity BBQ Brunch

Velocity’s BBQ Brunch is a celebration of flame-cooked meat, the sit-down grill-to-table feast turns your plate into Pitbull, and introduces you to a Worldwide selection of choice cuts. Mexican nachos; Brazillian churasco; Australian barbie-thrown shrimp; North American brisket; South American ceviche; and Indian tandoori-specified wings. Dessert includes everyone’s favourite stick-shaped doughnut, the Latin American ‘churro’ and pitchers of blended beverage such as strawberry basil margarita and a berry sangria are placed on your the table.

Marriott Hotel Downtown, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed St, every Friday 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs289 house and Dhs339 bubbles. Tel: (02) 304 7777

Flavours

This sharing-plate brunch features live cooking stations and a line-up of, predominantly, Arabian food. The venue’s huge windows offer great Corniche water views, and it’s an absolutely family-friendly brunch.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road East, Friday August 31, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs156 soft, Dhs256 house, Dhs80 for kids between six and 12. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Enjoy one of the capital’s finest weekend feasts – with an international collection of plates from the hotel’s heavy-hitting restaurants. The epicurean adventure returns for its first post-pandemic seating on July 24. Book now.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, 12.30pm to 4pm every Friday, Dhs249 for soft package, Dhs359 for house. Tel: (056) 502 4999

Sofra

Sofra’s buffet brunch is back on the menu at the Shangri-La. An opulent spread of international dining gems, the finest fresh seafood, grilled meats, sweet treats and a little sprinkle of Sofra’s je ne sais quoi.

Shangri-La Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat al Beri, 1pm to 4pm Fridays, Dhs279 for soft package, Dhs349 for house and Dhs459 for premium. Tel: (02) 509 8505

Bubbalicious

Bubbalicious has earned a place in the UAE’s brunching hall of fame. Mastering that all-important trifactor of great food and drink, strong ambiance and outstanding service. It’s an international round-up of cuisine, so there’s plenty for even the most particular of palates to fall in love with. From the sea find fresh sushi, oysters and other seafood along with a handsome array of condiment companions. There are live-cooking stations; roast carvery and grill selections; gourmet garden-plucked salads; and dietary requirement-compliant options.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 for soft package, Dhs350 for house, Dhs595 for French bubbles package. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Take your palate on a whistle-stop tour of gourmet international flavours via the live cooking stations and the kitchens of Dusit Thani’s top restaurants. There’s South-East Asian flair from the award-winning Benjarong and reinvented Indian classics from celbrity Chef Kunal Kapur’s Namak. Guests begin their feast with a complimentary welcome drink at the hotel’s luxurious Orchid Lounge.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs270 for soft package, Dhs400 for house, kids seven-12 Dhs90, those aged six and under eat free. Tel: (02) 698 8137, @dusitthaniad

Barfly By Buddha Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barfly by Buddha-Bar (@barflybybuddhabar) on Mar 10, 2020 at 6:52am PDT

This super chic neo-baroque lounge has returned to the brunch scene with an absolute bang. Enjoy a set menu featuring Asian cuisine, grilled meat, fresh seafood and gourmet salads. If you’re not ready to call it a day at the end of brunch, you can extend your stay in the sumptuous surrounds of this on-trend establishment with a 4pm to 7pm beverage package at just Dhs145.

Barfly By Buddha Bar, The Venetian Village Abu Dhabi at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Friday 1pm to 4pm, packages start at Dhs198. Tel: (056) 177 7557

El Sombrero

There’s something about Mexican-themed brunches that just hit a little differently. It’s partly down to the delicious street food, the spice, the citrus, the salt, the sharing and the tortilla folding all set to a backdrop of vibrant colour and up-tempo tropical beats. And El Sombrero’s late evening Latin brunch fiesta is excellent value too, at just Dhs199 including house beverages.

El Sombrero, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche, Fridays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs149 for soft, Dhs199 for house. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Buddha Bar

This popular Saadiyat beachfront haunt is a celebration of bohemia and laidback luxury. Their set menu offers pan-Pacific cuisine with dishes elected from Japan, China, and both North and South America. Foodies can dig into sushi and nigiri, marinated Chilean seabass, prime USDA beef tenderloin and aromatic wok chicken kung pao. Desserts include apple tarte tatin, eclairs and crepe soufflé. And although there is limited seating, in adherence with UAE Covid-19 social distancing requirements, there are two separate sessions. The day brunch is from 1pm to 4pm, and the evening one starts at 7pm.

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, soft Dhs325, house Dhs450 and premium Dhs525. Tel: (02) 498 8888

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Ehhhhh *gestures in Italian* these guys eh? Brunch is back on the menu at Dino’s – and that means unlimited Amalfi-esque appetisers, mains, pizzas, sharing platters and desserts, with prices from Dhs165. It’s a family-friendly affair with 50 per cent off for kids, and interactive pizza-making sessions. To celebrate the grand return, if you book the house beverage package, you’ll get a free upgrade to premium (until July 25).

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm, soft Dhs165, frose and blended drink package Dhs200, house and bubbles Dhs215. Tel: (02) 307 5551.

Hidden Bar

Although this isn’t specifically described as a brunch, it’s got some pretty strong brunch energy about it. Soak up Abu Dhabi skyline views at Hidden Bar, a sophisticated lounge for sophisticated sips. Their ‘Gin O’clock’ promotion available between 12 noon and 9pm every Friday and Saturday, where you can enjoy a set three-course menu alongside three hours of free-flow cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Hidden Bar, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Fri and Sat, Dhs255. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Coya

Coya Abu Dhabi’s groovy Peruvian Friday brunch has been given a summer makeover and offers packages from just Dhs278. Begin the fiesta with a sharing platter featuring a selection of citrus-soaked ceviches; tacos and maki rolls; para picar; a choice of main dish (with plates including beef rib, corn fed chicken and Chilean sea bass) and dessert (which includes fan favourite alfajores – Peruvian cookies with dulce de leche).

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs278, house is Dhs398 and Premium is Dhs498. Tel: (02) 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com

99 Sushi

The Japanese cuisine scene is given a massive lift by 99 Sushi’s Friday Zeitaku brunch. Diners will find 11 courses of nigiri, tuna specialties, and sushi delivered direct to the table, with a range of beverage packages. Feast highlights include spicy tuna tartar with wakame seaweed, salmon flambé nigiri with lime, grilled foie gras nigiri with raspberry and tare sauce. Your dining experience will conclude with the Insta-fit mochi ice-cream. Pro tip: the standard house package includes a strong bubbly option.

99 Sushi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, 1pm to 5.30pm every Friday, Soft Package is Dhs269, house for Dhs369, premium and sake package Dhs699. Tel: (02) 672 3333, 99sushibar.com

Ingredients

There’s a selection of live station grilled-meats, luxurious organic salads and scrumptious appetisers on offer at Ingredients’ buffet brunch. And the fun needn’t stop when the whistle blows, you can take the after-party to the upper levels at rooftop bar, Impressions.

Ingredients, Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, noon to 3pm, Dhs195 for soft package Dhs295 for house package. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Dai Pai Dong

Where all our dim sum fans at? Rosewood’s Chinese restaurant, Dai Pai Dong has a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available on Saturdays. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels, cooked meats and appropriately yum desserts.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Sat, Dhs268 for soft package, Dhs388 for house. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Marco’s New York Italian

At Marco Pierre White’s Abu Dhabi restaurant in the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, you can expect reverence for simple, strong and authentic flavours, at great value, with packages starting from Dhs199. Starters include crispy calamari and New York pizza. For the main course, diners can choose between dishes such as risotto funghi e tartoufo, mac & cheese al fungi, grass-fed sirloin and oven-baked black cod. Those that save room for sweets will be justly rewarded. The restaurant’s sharing desserts include Mr. White’s tiramisu. Families welcome.

Marco’s New York Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, 12 noon to 4pm every Friday and Saturday, Dhs199 for soft package, Dhs299 for house package, kids under six eat free and those between six and 12 get a 50 per cent discount. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

The Foundry

Award-winning Abu Dhabi eatery The Foundry now offers its popular Raising the Steaks Friday brunch ‘at the table’. It’ll see you feasting on everything from steakhouse classics to exotic creations. On the starters menu, there’s a classic chicken Caesar salad, oysters, carpaccio, sushi and burrata salad, or a duo of foie gras. The mains feature the chef’s signature dishes, such as a beef Wellington and creamy risotto. If you have a hankering for a steak, there’s a ribeye with your name on it, served with parmesan potato croquettes, asparagus and a selection of sauces. For sweets, there’s a delicious selection of the chef’s a la minute desserts available, such as chocolate mud cake with vanilla ice cream, creme brulee, chocolate mousse and more.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, brunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Friday, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks, Dhs99 children ages 6-12. Tel: (02) 8184888. tsogosunhotels.com

Tamba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamba Restaurant (@tambarestaurant) on Jun 10, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Tamba has plotted out a culinary adventure that will take intrepid palates on a four-stop tour through the highlands of spice country. The menu starts with fine-dining light bites such as spicy tuna chur-muri and oysters served with chutney foam and shallots. There’s a course of ‘street eats’ that includes Bombay bhaji rolls and lamb kebab. Pick from a list of mains such 48-hour slow-cooked lamb shank and masala rub wagyu. And enjoy desserts that include Break-Up (layers of chocolate mousse, nuts and cream) and the Sticky Situation (sticky toffee pudding topped with banana).

The Hub at The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Fridays 12.30pm-4pm, Dhs195 +VAT for soft package, Dhs295 +VAT for house beverages. Tel: (02) 672 8888

Mr Miyagi’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Miyagi’s Abu Dhabi (@mrmiyagis_auh) on Jun 11, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

This brunch takes the format of a cheeky banquet featuring highlights from Thai and Japanese cuisine. Expect to find dishes like pad Thai, maki rolls and curry on the menu. Diners can pick their three-hour brunch slot any time between 12 noon and 6pm and receive five dishes, as well as unlimited drinks for Dhs249. They have an alternative deal running where you can get three dishes and two hours of unlimited beverages for just Dhs149.

Yas Marina West, Fridays any three hours between 12 noon and 6pm, Dhs249. Tel: (02) 565 1150

Latest Recipe

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi’s all-day dining restaurant, Latest Recipe is offering what could be the best value brunching deal in the emirate. Held every Friday between 12.30pm and 3.30pm — It’s just Dhs119 for the soft package and Dhs189 for the house. In terms of what kind of culinary experience to expect, there’s a varied set menu, with live cooking stations, flavours from the European and Middle Eastern coasts of the Mediterranean, authentic Asian dishes, and tasty tidbits from the Americas.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, brunch takes place at Latest Recipe on Friday between 12.30pm and 3.30pm, from Dhs119. Tel: (02) 644 6666, marriott.com

