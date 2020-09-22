The requirement was officially dropped as of last week…

Those purchasing and drinking alcohol from licensed premises will no longer have to show their own private license before being served.

The news was communicated to licensed vendors via a Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) circular.

You’ve still got to be over 21 and consume alcohol at home or in licensed premises of course, but as of now — the requirement for showing an in-date, private license, has been removed in Abu Dhabi.

If you’re thinking ‘but I don’t remember having to show a license before’, that’s probably because although it has always been a legal requirement for shops, bars and restaurants to ask for licenses before serving alcohol, the procedure was applied inconsistently by many outlets.

DCT circular 67/2020 dated September 15, states “we would like to announce the cancellation of alcohol licences for individuals, where residents and tourists will be permitted to buy and possess alcohol from licensed retail shops, and are allowed to drink within tourism and hotel establishments, clubs, and independent outlets”.

As long as the following rules are observed: “The consumer must be 21 years old. The purchase is for personal consumption only and not for resale to others or storage. The alcoholic beverages are consumed in private homes or inside licensed areas”.

Dubai’s license system remains in place.

Image: Pixabay