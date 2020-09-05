Five reasons to get out of bed with a skip in your step…

This week’s playlist has some banging beats to bounce to — rocking daycation deals, pop-ular restaurants now delivering and special pool pass offers for girl-bands.

Sunday, September 6

Steak-outs are so 2019, we’re all about steak-ins

It’s rare that we get excited about a new food delivery option, but with the announcement that BOA Steakhouse is now delivering, this is one of those rare times. Medium rare at the very least. Available via a few quick clicks on Deliveroo the meat maestros have a menu filled with entrees, ‘appeteasers’, desserts, sides, sauces and of course — the eatery’s signature grilled premium cuts of beef.

Via deliveroo.ae, delivery area: Al Zahraa

Monday, September 7

If you’re doing a daycation, you might as well go all-in…

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi is offering an ‘All-Inclusive All-Exclusive’ daycation offer in the capital. The weekday package, is available for any weekday and includes breakfast, lunch, beach and pool access with all your drinks at either the beach and pool bars, all for just Dhs359 per adult. The same package is also now available at weekends for Dhs499 per adult.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, 9am to 6pm Sun to Thu, weekdays Dhs359. Tel: (02) 492 2222, saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Poutine in the best ingredients

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge has two brand new daily deals for September. First they’re celebrating that undisputed king of French-Canadian comfort food, the poutine (cheesy chips and gravy if you’re British) with a few different varieties of the dish available from Dhs36. Giving the globe atlas a firm spin, our next stop is Costas of sunny Spain — with glasses of traditional vino-based beverage, sangria available all day, every day for just Dhs25.

First floor of Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed st corner Rabdan st, open daily 11am to 1am. Tel: (050) 898 3698 or (02) 501 6086.

Tuesday, September 8

There’s a duo of ladies’ day deals at Saadiyat Beach Club

Saadiyat Beach Club looks after its ladies. Every Monday, girls are able to get discounted access for just Dhs120 per day pass. And on Tuesday, the star treatment step up a level. For just Dhs199 ladies can enjoy a snack and three hours of free-flowing select beverages including blended beverages, as well as white, pink and bubbly grape between noon and 3pm.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, open 8am to 7.30pm. Tel: (02) 656 3500, saadiyatbeachclub.ae

Wednesday, September 9

Taste on tap(as)

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated dining spot, located in the ADNEC end of town. They have a few promotions running throughout the week, including Smashing Sundays, where there’s 50 per cent off house beverages between 4pm and closing. Perhaps the most exciting deals is ‘Cheese and Wine not?” Two hours of free-flowing grape, cheese and cold cuts, all for just Dhs 140 per person. It’s available every night of the week, at any time between 4pm and closing time.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 4pm until 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552.

Images: Getty/provided