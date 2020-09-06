If it’s got it going on, we’ve gone and got it in…

What are you doing this weekend? No idea? No problem. Leaving your leisure time planning until the last minute, keeps things exciting. And if you need a place to start, look no further.

Thursday, September 10

Dim sum, but night mode

Cantonese sensation Hakkasan has relaunched its Hakkatini Night deals. Discerning dumpling fans should know there’s a special selection of dim sum and cocktails available Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm to 11.30pm, for just Dhs96.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs96. Tel: (02) 690 7739

FT-W

There’s a daily ladies’ night deal at W Lounge between 5pm and 8pm, with an added bonus for the gents. Hedonistic sisters get two free drinks and the option of a spirit (Dhs89) or bubbles (Dhs169) free-flow drinks package. Over the same period, epicurean misters get 50 per cent off select beverages.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Friday, September 11

A swinging evening brunch

You know Stratos? That rotating restaurant at Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, a real classy joint. So it’s no surprise they’ve picked a classy theme for their Friday supper club. The evening brunch is set to the swinging sounds of the 1950s Rat Pack era *clicks fingers rhythmically*. Want a-more reasons to visit? We’re told the venue’s signature twist (appropriate for a revolving restau) on supper club staples, will fly your tastebuds to the moon.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Friday 6pm to 9pm, 7pm to 10pm, or 8 to 11pm, Dhs395. Tel: (02) 695 0490

You’re gonna wanna getta pizza this action

Pinsanity is extending their current promotion which slices the price of their wholesome ‘za to just Dhs20 per pie, now valid until the end of September. Popular picks include the Brrrrrrata, with classic Italian burrata, fresh basil and baked on a tomato sauce base, discounted by over 50 per cent — formally Dhs41, now Dhs20; ‘hey you guys’ their Truffle Snuffle pinsa sounds amazing too – old price, Dhs43 now Dhs20 it’s sprinkled with fresh black truffle shavings, Italian buffalo mozzarella and parmesan.

Dhs20 pinsas available until September 30. Delivery charge applicable, minimum order Dhs40. available to order through the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well as their own website, tastepinsanity.com

Saturday, September 12

Have you signed up for our free supper club yet?

Yes the rumours are true, we’re offering residents the chance to join us in a grand, gratis feast at the newly restyled Grills @ Chill’O restaurant at The Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche for the next instalment of What’s On The Menu – a series of free dining experiences at some of the capital’s top venues. It’s not until September 23 but we need to know if you’re up for it now. We’re assembling a foodie squad, twenty gastronauts strong — who’ll be the first to see the restaurant following its recent renaissance. Our guests will get to sample the new menu items, developed by executive sous chef Gary Abdelmjid, including the signature surf and turf grill.

Wednesday, September 23

7pm to 9.30pm at Grills @ Chill’O RSVP to WhatsOnEvents@motivate.ae

Grills @ Chill’O, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Fall in Louvre with this Saadiyat Kayak trip

Since their post-pandemic cast-off, Sea Hawk have added a new weekend sunrise (Friday and Saturday at 6am) guided excursion to their programme of kayak trips. This is in addition to Tuesday to Sunday 5pm, 6pm and 7pm trips. Sunrise, sunset you can now combine a trip that illuminates some of the mysteries behind Louvre Abu Dhabi, experience the dome’s beauty from rare, privileged angles, all at the same time as ‘sculpting the guns’ with the what the kayaking organiser’s website describes as a low-moderate workout.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun 5pm to 7pm, 6am trip available on Fri and Sat. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae

Images: Getty/Provided