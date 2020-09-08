8 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend

A grateful eight things to do in the capital this weekend…

It’s good to take stock every now and again, and count the blessings in your life. We feel both privileged and fortunate to be able to represent the emirate that we love so dearly and to celebrate that fact, here are eight ways to make the most of life in the capital this weekend.

Thursday, September 17

1. Last chance to book your room for the first What’s On Family Lock In

The What’s On Lock In staycations have a reputation for serving up the best-value party weekend in the UAE. And for the first time, we take our epic staycation to the capital, with a family-friendly twist and our best deal ever. We’re headed for Abu Dhabi’s Fairmont Al Bahr on September 18 to 19 and for just Dhs699 per family you get one night’s stay, brunch, kids’ activities, breakfast, pool and beach access, workouts and more.

For more info and to book your stay check out the full story.

2. Treat yourself to a spa treatment

It’s the news your knotted muscles have been aching for… Pamper parties are back on the agenda in Abu Dhabi. Yesterday, we reported on the fact that five-star hotels in the emirate are now permitted to resume spa services. There are of course some restrictions and requirements, but both massages and wellness practices are on the table for your next spa day.

3. Westin Abu Dhabi has a Braai-t idea for Thursday nights

This Thursday, Fairways at the Westin is launching a new ‘Let’s Braai’ night. Braais are an important, and passionately guarded part of the South African cuisine scene, and despite showing all the classic hallmarks of a barbecue, most South Africans will go to great lengths to assure you, a braai is not a barbecue. Available on the night there are some legit SA flavours to tuck into alongside more traditional grill fodder — including boerewors, braaibroodjie, homemade potato wedges, bobotie, koeksisters and peppermint crisp tart. There are two packages available, one with free-flow house beverages at Dhs275, and a soft for Dhs175. And as an inaugural Braai night bonus – the first 10 guests get 2-for-1 prices.

Fairways, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, packages from Dhs175. Tel: (02) 616 9999

Friday, September 18

4. A recipe for success

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi’s all-day dining restaurant, Latest Recipe is offering what could be the best value brunching deal in the emirate. Held every Friday between 12.30pm and 3.30pm — It’s just Dhs119 for the soft package and Dhs189 for the house. In terms of what kind of culinary experience to expect, there’s a varied set menu, with live cooking stations, flavours from the European and Middle Eastern coasts of the Mediterranean, authentic Asian dishes, and tasty tidbits from the Americas.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, brunch takes place at Latest Recipe on Friday between 12.30pm and 3.30pm, from Dhs119. Tel: (02) 644 6666, marriott.com

5. Brooklyn Creamery’s new lollies are top of the fruit pops

With approximately 5,865 annual days of sunshine in Abu Dhabi, every day can be an ice pop day in the capital. And thanks to Brooklyn Creamery’s new range of guilt-free, vegan-friendly, added-sugar free fruit pops are just 41 calories per pop and contains up to 65 per cent pure fruit juice. You can get a citrus blend and wild berry, and best of all, in addition to finding them in the frozen aisle of your fave supermarket, you can order them straight to your door through Deliveroo.

Dhs20 for four. Deliveroo.ae

Saturday, September 19

6. The popular five-course Chef’s Table experience is back in the city’s best restaurants

As part of the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, we were introduced to a round of Chef’s Table experiences available in select fine-dining spots around the capital. The theme was ‘Travel Through Food’ and top chefs in their various kitchens were tasked with creating a five-course menu, showing off the best of a particular region. The deal is now back for part two (of five), and this time 10 of the capital’s favourite restaurants will be creating five courses to reflect the theme ‘Dunes to Oceans’. Eateries signed up for the adventure include Tori No Su, Hoi An, Tamba and Marco Pierre White Steakhouse. And the price remains at a very reasonable Dhs350.

September 15 to October 15. You can find a full list of participating restaurants here: adculinaryseason.ae

7. Catch amazing savings with Velocity’s IPL deals

For the duration of the IPL season, which begins on September 19 and ends November 10, Velocity Sports Bar, located in the Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi will be banging drink and snack deals for six. The venue will be fielding all the big match action on its huge screens, and you can catch select matchday drinks from just Dhs24 with their 3pm until close happy hour. During the games, there’s also 20 per-cent off the non-happy hour beverages. And over the course of IPL 2020’s six weeks, a special Indian snack menu will be available.

Velocity, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Tibbiya. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad 8. Dai Pai Dong puts the ‘yum’ into yum cha

Where all our dim sum fans at? Rosewood’s Chinese restaurant, Dai Pai Dong has a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available on Saturdays. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels, cooked meats and appropriately yum desserts.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Sat, Dhs268 for soft package, Dhs388 for house. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Images: Provided