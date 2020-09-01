The hub will include yoga, pilates, as well as healthy dining options…

Abu Dhabi’s new dining and entertainment destination, Al Qana, is scheduled to open at the end of 2020. The waterfront tourist destination will be home to a huge aquarium, cinema, VR zone, E-Sports arena, and now also a lifestyle wellness hub.

The 8,000 square metre space, known as ‘The Bridge’, will have seven zones dedicated to different forms of health and wellness. Al Qana aims to re-establish Abu Dhabi’s community with activities such as running, cycling, group yoga, HIIT, pilates and more.

The seven service tracks are called Move, Pause, Taste, Seek, Choose, Expand and Learn. Each one is designed to provide an ‘ethereal and customised individual journey’, spread across three levels of both indoor and outdoor space, including a rooftop garden lounge.

You’ll also be able to discover a variety of dining facilities at The Bridge. Without giving much away, we’re told that you’ll be able to sample ‘some of the finest cuisine from all around the world’ from within the hub.

Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment, leader behind Al Qana, said: “As a multi-purpose destination and experience-driven entertainment attraction, Al Qana will create a dynamic and engaging experience for both residents and tourists. With the Middle East’s largest aquarium, the largest stand-alone cinema in the capital, a virtual reality zone, E-sports arena and Kids Adrenaline Zone, Al Qana is the must-visit destination for family and friends.”

Al Qana’s combination of lush landscape, open-air spaces and water features hopes to propel Abu Dhabi into becoming the most liveable city in the world. Located on the historic natural Khor Al Maqta, the new attraction will be found close to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Images: Provided