Tom Aikens’ award-winning steakhouse returns…

Oak Room at The Abu Dhabi Edition is firing up the grills for a grand return to the capital’s dining scene this Thursday, September 3, 2020.

The menu at Oak Room comes from the mind of top British celebrity cheffing talent, Tom Aikens and was a hugely popular steakhouse pick before prior to the pandemic closure.

Refined in character, the dining salon is bound by English oak wood paneling and clicks neatly into the Edition’s overall high-design aesthetic.

The kitchen plates up prime cuts of unambiguous quality – you’ll find USDA Prime Rib, Westholme Wagyu, Black Onyx cuts, Little Joe Tomahawks and Wylarah Wagyu Rib Eye.

Sides include Triple Cooked Chips with truffle and parmesan, Kale and Cashew salad, Lobster Cocktail, and an A-List of European desserts such as Crème Brulee, Eton Mess and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Oak Room is strolling back into our lives with an extra level of swagger thanks to the announcement of a new brunch at the venue.

Starting at just Dhs195 for the soft package the experience will be an unashamed celebration of modern British culinary excellence. Taking place over the course of three hours every Friday, with a guest’s preferred slot between noon and 5pm.

Enjoy signature starters such as the popular Sourdough and Marmite Butter, a selection of meaty mains and gourmet sides follow, with an ample offering of sweets and cheese to finish the affair.

You can raise the steaks (sorry) yet further with a level-up on your main course for just Dhs100, this unlocks orders of Westholme Wagyu Striploin Grade 6+ or Split Grilled Lobster as your main course.

Stefan Soennichsen, Multi-Property General Manager, spoke about the reopening with reassuring clarity “The wellbeing of our guests and employees at The Abu Dhabi EDITION is of paramount importance.”

“We are committed to ensuring precautionary measures, including social distancing, reduced seating and personal protective equipment as appropriately aligned with local authority guidelines are in place.”

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, brunch available Friday for three hours between noon and 5pm, normal opening hours 6pm to midnight Thursday and Friday, soft Dhs195, house Dhs365, bubbles Dhs465. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @OakRoomAbuDhabi

