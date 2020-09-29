It’s home to Dubai’s very own padlock bridge…

Dubai has a new retail and entertainment destination, called Al Khawaneej Walk. The destination includes outlets from Géant Hypermarket, the largest Roxy Cinemas screen, a brand new Warehouse Gym and popular food truck park, Last Exit Al Khawaneej.

The neighbourhood-inspired spot is set to be your new hangout with an agricultural greenhouse, which features modern and classic design features. Set within a picturesque outdoor lake, the mall has both indoor and outdoor space, along with an 18-metre tall windmill perfect to check out as the weather cools down.

3 of 12

Popular fitness centre Warehouse Gym has also opened in the spot, complete with a ladies-only section and 25-metre swimming pool. Roxy Cinemas recently opened its doors too, featuring a luxurious experience with the Diamond Class theatres, complete with state of the art technology, and upgraded comfort elements, included heated seats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Khawaneej Walk (@alkhawaneejwalk) on Sep 17, 2020 at 7:57am PDT

There’s fun for the whole family, with The Arcade by Hub Zero, indoor play area, and a state-of-the-art gaming zone offering a range of PC games, simulators, virtual reality (VR) experiences and other play zones.

You’ll also find a selection of local fashion and dining brands such as Wanderlust, Surreal and Elyah Fashion, along with places for both men and women to indulge in a little self-care. It’s also home to the Promise Bridge, where residents can leave a padlock as a memento of their time at the destination.

@alkhawaneejwalk