Here's what you'll find at the new Al Khawaneej Walk
It’s home to Dubai’s very own padlock bridge…
Dubai has a new retail and entertainment destination, called Al Khawaneej Walk. The destination includes outlets from Géant Hypermarket, the largest Roxy Cinemas screen, a brand new Warehouse Gym and popular food truck park, Last Exit Al Khawaneej.
The neighbourhood-inspired spot is set to be your new hangout with an agricultural greenhouse, which features modern and classic design features. Set within a picturesque outdoor lake, the mall has both indoor and outdoor space, along with an 18-metre tall windmill perfect to check out as the weather cools down.
Popular fitness centre Warehouse Gym has also opened in the spot, complete with a ladies-only section and 25-metre swimming pool. Roxy Cinemas recently opened its doors too, featuring a luxurious experience with the Diamond Class theatres, complete with state of the art technology, and upgraded comfort elements, included heated seats.
There’s fun for the whole family, with The Arcade by Hub Zero, indoor play area, and a state-of-the-art gaming zone offering a range of PC games, simulators, virtual reality (VR) experiences and other play zones.
You’ll also find a selection of local fashion and dining brands such as Wanderlust, Surreal and Elyah Fashion, along with places for both men and women to indulge in a little self-care. It’s also home to the Promise Bridge, where residents can leave a padlock as a memento of their time at the destination.