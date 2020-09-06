As per new DCT guidelines…

All international travellers, including tourists and residents, entering Abu Dhabi must self-quarantine for 14 days, and take a further Covid test on the 12th day.

The requirement was sent round to hotels in Abu Dhabi as a circular (63/2020) issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT).

At the moment, tourists are still not permitted to fly into Abu Dhabi on visit visas. This policy update applies to anybody entering Abu Dhabi that has arrived into an airport in any emirate.

Those quarantining in hotels are not permitted to leave their rooms.

Hotels have been instructed to collect signed copies of a Health Declaration form from international travellers upon check-in. The declaration includes information on self-quarantine protocols.

Exceptions will be made for those Abu Dhabi residents working in vital sectors. These individuals may reduce the quarantine period to seven days. They’ll have to repeat the PCR test on the seventh day and are permitted to resume work on day 8 if the result is negative.

Residents quarantining at home are not permitted to receive visitors, must stay in a well-ventilated room and regularly seterilise shared amenities.

