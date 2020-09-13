Explore 26 international pavilions at Global Village in October…

Global Village is gearing up for its Silver Jubilee, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary in October with the addition of two new cultural pavilions.

The 24th Global Village season was cut short this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At this stage, organisers hope to launch the new season on October 25, running until April 2021.

What’s in store

This year’s Global Village is shaping up to be bigger than ever, with two new countries added to the list of cultural pavilions.

Russia and Cambodia will join 24 other pavilions, including: Afghanistan, Africa, Al Sanaa and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Americas, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Turkey, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Syria, Thailand, UAE and Yemen.

Along with fresh-faced pavilions, there will be some exciting new initiatives from Global Village. These include the world’s largest virtual concert, which will bring together 2,500 performers from more than 100 countries.

Are you ready for the largest virtual concert in history happening at #GlobalVillage? If you’re a singer or a musician, sign up now through the following link:https://t.co/c0jbE7SGD7 pic.twitter.com/9Kva6IlPtq — Global Village القرية العالمية (@GlobalVillageAE) August 17, 2020

Global Village tickets

Tickets to Global Village will cost Dhs15 this year. Entry will be free for children under three, people of determination, and seniors aged 65 and above.

The park will operate Saturday to Wednesday, 4pm to midnight (with last entry at 11.30pm), and Thursday and Friday, 4pm to 1am, with last entry at 12.30pm).

Mondays will be dedicated family days, open to families and women only. If a public holiday happens to fall on a Monday, the park will be open to all visitors.

For more information on the upcoming season, visit: globalvillage.ae/en/