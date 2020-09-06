They’ll be serving cut-priced cocktails too…

Dust off your sombrero – Zoco has just announced an unmissable offer to celebrate Mexican Week. From Thursday September 10 until Wednesday 16, Zoco’s Mexican Fiesta will be slinging a selection of soft-shell tacos for just Dhs10 a pop.

This special offer is available for one week only, from 5pm to 10.30pm each night. Diners can take their pick of chicken, beef or vegetarian tacos loaded with salsa and salads – with the number of tacos limited only by your appetite.

Along with the cut-price tacos, Zoco will also be offering a range of discounted cocktails, priced between Dhs25 and Dhs30. These spirited drinks will be available from 5pm to 11pm daily.

To get you in the mood for muchos tacos, Zoco is decking out the restaurant in Mexi-kitsch decor, and bringing in a mariachi band for some soulful serenading.

So, if you’re looking for a quiet night out, this may not be it. But, if you’re ready to say “ole!” to dirt-cheap tacos and discounted drinks, bookmark Zoco for the end of this week.

If you can’t make it down to Zoco during Mexican Week, fear not: Zoco dishes up a menu of Dhs10 soft-shell tacos every Tuesday.

Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Zoco Mexican Fiesta menu available Sept 10 to 16, 5pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0044. zocodubai.com