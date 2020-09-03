This new Dubai retirement visa is long-term goals…

If you’ve ever fancied seeing out your dotage in days of endless sunshine and warm weather, then you’re in luck. The Dubai government has just launched a new global retirement visa, dubbed Retire in Dubai.

The new retirement visa is aimed at people aged 55 and above, who can support themselves financially. The visa is renewable every five years, and applicants must meet one of the following financial requirements:

A monthly income of Dhs20,000 Savings of Dhs1 million Owning a property in Dubai worth Dhs2 million

The programme is open to people around the world, but to begin with it will focus on long-term residents who are working in the UAE and approaching retirement age. Under the global retirement visa, you may sponsor your spouse, and you must have valid UAE health insurance.

Dubai Media Office said, “The programme offers long-term residents of the city who are familiar with Dubai’s value proposition an easy and hassle-free retirement option.”

“Dubai’s close proximity with the native countries of a large majority of residents makes it a convenient retirement destination for them.”

In announcing the programme, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai Tourism, said: “The Retire in Dubai programme is based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to further enhance Dubai’s position as an iconic global city and make it the world’s most preferred lifestyle destination.

“Dubai’s Retirement Readiness strategy will enable expatriates and international retirees to take advantage of the city’s open-door policy, tolerance, and outstanding quality of life and live in one of the world’s fastest growing, culturally diverse cities,” he said.

Why retire in Dubai?

Dubai’s new retirement visa programme will centre on seven key factors that make Dubai an ideal location for retirees.

These include the convenience and hassle-free lifestyle of the emirate, recreation facilities, being an active and fit society, proximity to the rest of the world, world-class healthcare, and legacy management.

For more information on the new Dubai retirement visa, visit: visitdubai.com/en/sc7/retire-in-dubai