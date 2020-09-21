The marvelous menagerie will return with some wild new features…

After opening in December 2017, Dubai Safari Park shut the doors of the popular new facility back in May 2018, initially for the summer season, but it has remained closed ever since.

The reasons given for the prolonged closure include damage caused by early visitors, and to allow developers to make important enhancements to enclosures and facilities.

Earlier this year we reported on the news that Dubai Safari Park would “reopen this year for sure… maybe within months”. But then Covid landed and, as with much else in 2020, we hit the snooze button on our expectations.

Today however, Dubai Safari Park has confirmed via their social media channels — that they will be back, and that the official reopening date is almost upon us, October 5, 2020.

In January this year Tim Husband – a former technical director of Dubai Safari Park. told Gulf News that the reopening would be bolstered by exciting new additions to the park.

A revamped reptile house, more green and shaded areas, and the exciting prospect of an Adrenaline Park zone.

It seems the animals have been using their downtime productively too. Husband said the number of wildlife has increased, with huge success in the breeding programmes of species such as hippos, zebra, donkeys, antelopes, monkeys, reptiles and birds.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, which has now taken over operations from Meraas said “The redesigned Dubai Safari has many unique interactive programmes blended into the safari journey that provides visitors a unique and memorable experience.”

“Not only can they see different types of animals from across the world, they can also enjoy activities, performances and shows that entertain as well as educate.”

Of course, the park will be equipped with all the necessary safety equipment and protocols to make sure that the experience will be fully pandemic compliant.

Wild times.

The new timings will be daily from 9am to 5pm, adult entry is Dhs50, it’s Dhs20 for kids and under-threes are free, you can book your entry for when the park reopens on October 5, now at dubaisafari.ae.

Image: What’s On Archive/Instagram