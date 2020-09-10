Just in time for the weekend…

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced that Hala (Dubai Taxi) vans are now allowed to carry up to four passengers. Previously, all Dubai taxis were limited to carrying a maximum of two passengers per ride.

If you want to book a taxi van for four people, you’ll need to do so via the Careem app. The increased capacity only applies to Hala Van Taxis, which feature two rows of passenger seating. In order to maintain social distancing, the four passengers must sit two to a row.

To book wheels for four this weekend, all you need to do is download and open the Careem app, then select Hala – Van Taxi from the drop-down menu of cars.

Go ahead and enter your pick-up location and destination as usual to book your van. You’ll be able to see the wait time and fare estimate for your ride. According to the announcement from Hala, the average wait time for booking a Hala van through Careem is six minutes.

Clemence Dutertre, CEO of Hala, said, “As ever, we remain committed to using technology to unlock easy movement around Dubai. We are pleased to announce this positive move and hope it can make travel that little bit simpler for those of our riders who need to travel in groups, whether that be friends or families.”

The news that Dubai van taxis can now carry four passengers is particularly handy for families, airport runs and groups heading to and from.

