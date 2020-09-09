It’s the latest move from the Dubai airline to make overseas travel more appealing…

Dubai’s low-cost airline, Flydubai, has just unveiled a new sweetener for people planning overseas trips. Last week, Flydubai announced that it would provide Covid-19 health insurance to all travellers. Today, they’ve added an extra incentive by offering discounted Covid-19 tests in Dubai.

Flydubai has teamed up with Aster DM Healthcare to offer cut-price PCR tests for passengers departing Dubai, priced at Dhs180. Typically, a PCR test in Dubai will cost upwards of Dhs370.

If you’re flying from Dubai to the UK or Europe, you must take a PCR swap test within 96 hours of departure. The Dhs180 test can be performed at 28 Aster Hospitals and Clinics in Dubai and the Northern Emirates – results will be provided within 48 hours, so time your visit accordingly.

Hamad Obaidalla, Flydubai’s chief commercial officer said, “In this new way of travelling, we recognise that the precautionary measures that are in place result in additional planning and preparation for passengers as well as associated costs.”

“This service offers fast and efficient testing at a discounted price. Along with our safety measures on board and our recently introduced free global cover for Covid-19, passengers can be encouraged to travel knowing that for each step of their journey these services will help more passengers fly again.”

The discounted PCR test is only available to Flydubai passengers departing Dubai, whether you’ve booked direct with the airline or via a travel agent. You’ll need to present your flight booking confirmation along with your Emirates ID or passport.

For more information on the discounted Covid-19 tests for Flydubai travellers, contact Aster DM Healthcare (0)4 440 0500. Find a list of participating clinics here.