The Dubai-based carrier is offering peace of mind for international travellers…

There’s no denying that we’re still in the thick of it when it comes to Covid-19. And while international borders are slowly opening up and overseas travel is now an option, many of us are – quite rightfully – concerned about what would happen if we contracted the coronavirus while travelling.

Now, Dubai-based airline FlyDubai is hoping to provide peace of mind by offering to foot the bill if you do get Covid-19 during your trip.

If you book a flight with FlyDubai for travel between September 1 and November 30 2020, the airline will cover any Covid-19 health expenses and quarantine costs while you’re away from home, should you be diagnosed with the virus while travelling.

The health insurance is automatically applied when you book your flight, and it provides global coverage while overseas. According to FlyDubai.com, the free Covid-19 insurance is valid for 31 days after you take your first FlyDubai flight, and will cover up to EUR150,000 in medical expenses.

Of course, as with any insurance policy there are some terms and conditions to wade through, so be sure to read the fine print.

FlyDubai follows in the footsteps of Emirates Airline, who announced in July that they would cover the Covid-19 medical expenses for all of their travellers.

Where can you travel with FlyDubai?

According to the FlyDubai website, you can now book flights to the following destinations:

Earlier this week, Emirates and FlyDubai announced that they were resuming code-sharing services. Together, the two Dubai airlines are now servicing more than 100 destinations.