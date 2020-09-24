Sponsored: Wow your friends with this Grana Padano recipe…

At a time when staying in is the new going out, it pays to have a few tried and tested recipes handy. This weekend, impress your family with this recipe for fried Italian meatballs with a cheesy secret in the centre. It’s a dish that’s so delicious it will keep you talking for the rest of the week…

So, what’s the secret you ask? These are no ordinary meatballs. Made with a mixture of veal and beef mince, this recipe has Grana Padano at its heart. Each bite-sized meatball is filled with Grana Padano, the Italian cheese that needs at least nine months of ageing, to over 20 months, to develop its unique taste.

Choosing the right Grana Padano

The flavour of Grana Padano varies depending on its maturity. Grana Padano that’s been aged for nine to 16 months has a mild, milky flavour, while Grana Padano that’s aged for more than 16 months has a tasty aroma of hay and dried fruit.

When Grana Padano is aged for more than 20 months, the taste is rich and full of flavour, yet never overpowering. The aroma is at once fragrant and delicate, with notes of butter, hay and dried fruit.

Ingredients

400g minced veal

100g minced beef

150g few days’ old bread

100ml milk

50g grated Grana Padano aged over 16 months

50g small chunks of Grana Padano aged over 16 months

150g bread crust, very finely chopped

200g flour

8 egg yolks

500g sunflower oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Mix the two types of meat together and season with salt and pepper.

Soak the few days’ old bread in milk for at least 1 minute to soften.

Squeeze the bread, then add it to the meat and mix well using a spoon or fork.

Add the grated Grana Padano to the mixture.

Roll the meatballs (25g each – about the size of a golf ball), inserting a small chunk of Grana Padano in the centre of each one with your finger.

Toss the finely chopped bread crust with a drizzle of olive oil in a non-stick pan, and fry until crisp. Leave to cool down.

Roll the meatballs in the flour, then in the egg and lastly in the fried bread crumbs. Heat the oil in a pan, then fry the meatballs at 160°C for 3-4 minutes. Drain on kitchen paper, then serve.

