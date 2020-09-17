This is not a drill…

To celebrate its opening at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, Il Passaggio is giving away 500 free pizzas. Each day, from now until October 4, this breezy Mediterranean eatery will be dishing out 25 margheritas on the house.

There are no strings attached – all you need to do is make a reservation on the Il Passaggio website for lunch or dinner. Table sizes are capped at five diners each.

As there are only 25 pizzas being given away free each day, an early booking presents the best chance of securing a slice of the pie.

We took a sneak peek at Il Passaggio before it opened its doors, and discovered a light-filled dining room with a welcoming, family-friendly vibe. The dining space is flanked by a series of open kitchens, so you can watch chefs at work rolling out fresh pasta, baking pastries, churning ice cream, or kneading the dough for the textbook-perfect pizzas.

What sets Il Passaggio’s pizzas apart is the dough’s 48-hour proving process, which delivers a light and airy base with a hint of char and just the right amount of crunch. These classic thin-based pizzas are topped with Italian ingredients and a quality-over-quantity ethos.

Take the margherita, for example, with just three toppings – crushed tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil – there’s nowhere to hide. But don’t just take our word for it.

Make a booking for lunch or dinner, then get on down to grab the best seat in the house: at the pizza kitchen so you can watch your meal being stretched, topped then baked in the glass pizza oven.

To finish, choose from the range of traditional Mediterranean desserts, such as tiramisu and crème brûlée.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sun to Thu 9am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 8am to 10pm. Breakfast served daily, 9am to noon. Tel: (0)4 587 3111. ilpassaggio.com