This is a seriously sweet deal…

JA Hatta Fort Hotel has teamed up with local bee sanctuary Hatta Honey to launch a new all-inclusive drinks package for guests. When you book a stay at the mountain resort, you can now choose an unlimited drinks package for Dhs199, loaded with honey-infused cocktails and snacks.

The ‘Get Your Buzz On’ package showcases the local Hatta honey in spectacular fashion. The drinks package includes 24 hours of free-flowing cocktails, along with honey-flavoured canapes.

During the day, sip signature cocktails by the pool, such as the honey-spiked G&T, sweet sangria, and frozen margaritas with honey, grapefruit and time. By night, make a beeline for the bar, where you can enjoy the Tequila Honeybee, Spritz for a Queen, and Sour Swarm cocktails.

If you’re all honeyed out, there’s also a neat range of spirits, wines and beers to enjoy.

Throughout the day, expect special drops of honey-laced canapes. Savour feta and honey pastries by the pool, honey-flavoured scoops at the ice-cream stand, and honey-roasted nuts and glazed chicken skewers at Roumoul Bar.

Abstaining from alcohol? You can still get a buzz out of the all-inclusive drinks package with the non-alcoholic option for Dhs99. For kids, there’s a Dhs49 pack that includes smoothies, milk shakes and soft drinks, plus honey popcorn, sundaes, and honey-drizzled apple nachos.

Staying at JA Hatta Fort Hotel

There’s a good reason why UAE families swarm to JA Hatta Fort Hotel in the cooler months. Set against the backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, the resort promises back-to-nature adventures on tap.

Along with the two outdoor pools, there are 12 sports to choose form, including horse riding, zip-lining and kayaking on Hatta Dam. You can even pay a visit to Hatta Honey, or spot deer, goats, peacocks and tortoises in the resort’s mini zoo.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hajar Mountains, Dubai. Room rates from Dhs369 a night, Get Your Buzz On packages Dhs199 including alcohol, Dhs99 for non-alcoholic, Dhs49 for children. Tel: (0)4 8145 400. jaresortshotels.com/dubai/ja-hatta-fort-hotel