Escape to the mountains for a family-friendly retreat…

Feeling a bit claustrophobic staying indoors? Maybe a trip to the mountains will do you and the whole family some good. And here to welcome you is JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

The boutique property is reopening on June 21, with affordable summer rates starting from just Dhs369.

It is the only resort in Dubai that is nestled among the majestic Hajar Mountains, making it the perfect escape from the hustle of city life.

It is located a mere 90-minutes away from the city, with stunning views to soak up while you drive there.

Apart from getting a much-needed dose of nature, the property is also offering up free archery lessons for children from 6pm to 7pm each day. There’s even a free movie night for the little ones, with complimentary snacks while the adults can indulge in nibbles and beverages.

If the adults want to get involved in some activities, too, there’s crazy golf, tennis and rifle shooting up for grabs. The whole family can even visit the shaded mini zoo and see the new baby deer, goats, peacocks and tortoises.

There are plenty of local attractions as well, such as kayaking and pedal-boat rides at Hatta Dam, and a honeybee farm that’s open to visitors.

If you just want to relax, however, the hotel has two chilled pools waiting for you.

Two of the resort’s restaurants are up and running, namely Jeema and Café Gazebo, serving up a range of homey international cuisine.

As with all properties within the JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio, JA Hatta Fort Hotel is following a full programme of safety and sanitisation to ensure guests, as well as staff, are safe.

