Calling all movie-buffs…

After several long months without the release of major new movies in cinemas, they are finally being screened in theatres and we hope to see a lot more exciting releases in the coming weeks.

Here are new movies you can see in UAE cinemas this weekend.

Greenland

John Garrity, his estranged wife and their young son embark on a perilous journey to find sanctuary as a planet-killing comet hurtles toward Earth. Amid terrifying accounts of cities getting levelled, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to the global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Starring: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd

Genre: Action, Thriller (PG15)

Archive

It’s the year 2038 and George Almore is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the riskiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife.

Starring: Theo James, Stacy Martin, Rhona Mitra

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller (PG13)

No Way Back

Following the death of his partner, an FBI agent is forced to team up with the head of a Japanese criminal organisation to fight a common enemy – a mafioso who blames the agent for the death of his only son. The agent’s own family become involved as the mobster seeks revenge.

Starring: Russell Crowe, Helen Slater, Etsushi Toyokawa

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama (PG15)

The Silencing

A reformed hunter and a female sheriff get caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped his daughter five years earlier.

Starring: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis, Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller (15)

Dino King: Journey to Fire Mountain

Speckles the tarbosaurus embarks on a journey to the ends of the earth in search for his young son, Junior who was kidnapped during a dangerous encounter.

Starring: Hee-soon Park, Erin Connor, Jacqui Duncan

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure (PG)

Trolls World Tour

Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music – funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

Five years after the events of Digimon Adventure: tri., Tai and his team are approaching adulthood. They soon discover that when they grow up, their relationship with their Digimon will come closer to an end.

Starring: Ayaka Asai, Johnny Yong Bosch, Griffin Burns

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure (PG)

