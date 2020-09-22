It feels like we’re living in the clouds…

Is winter on its way to Dubai? Yesterday, the UAE recorded a low temperature of 17.5°C, and now Dubai has woken up in a cloud – and its residents have wasted no time in capturing photos of the Dubai fog.

From peek-a-boo skyscrapers to incredible scenes above the clouds, here are 20 of your best photos of Dubai’s epic fog this morning…

1. The Burj Khalifa, standing proud

 

2. Dubai Marina poking through the clouds

 

3. The view from Index Tower, DIFC

 

4. Head in the clouds, JLT

 

5. Here comes the sun

 

6. The Opus in all its glory

 

7. Piercing the sky

 

8. Nothing but blue up above…

 

9. Sheikh Zayed Road, shrouded in fog

 

10. Golden hues in Dubai Creek Harbour

 

11. Kiwi catching the view

 

12. Peek-a-boo skyscrapers

 

13. A beautiful morning in Dubai Marina

 

14. Take care on the roads…

 

15. Marshmallow clouds covering Downtown Dubai

 

The #whitewalkers have arrived… all we need in 2020 😀 #dubai

16. Dreamy scenes in JLT

 

17. A carpet of clouds

 

18. A stunning capture

 

19. Hello, sunshine

 

20. Sunrise in Dubai Silicon Oasis

 

