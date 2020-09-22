In pics: 20 of your best photos of Dubai's epic fog this morning
It feels like we’re living in the clouds…
Is winter on its way to Dubai? Yesterday, the UAE recorded a low temperature of 17.5°C, and now Dubai has woken up in a cloud – and its residents have wasted no time in capturing photos of the Dubai fog.
From peek-a-boo skyscrapers to incredible scenes above the clouds, here are 20 of your best photos of Dubai’s epic fog this morning…
1. The Burj Khalifa, standing proud
2. Dubai Marina poking through the clouds
3. The view from Index Tower, DIFC
4. Head in the clouds, JLT
5. Here comes the sun
6. The Opus in all its glory
7. Piercing the sky
8. Nothing but blue up above…
9. Sheikh Zayed Road, shrouded in fog
10. Golden hues in Dubai Creek Harbour
11. Kiwi catching the view
12. Peek-a-boo skyscrapers
13. A beautiful morning in Dubai Marina
14. Take care on the roads…
15. Marshmallow clouds covering Downtown Dubai
16. Dreamy scenes in JLT
17. A carpet of clouds
18. A stunning capture
19. Hello, sunshine
20. Sunrise in Dubai Silicon Oasis
