Time for a Pinsanity check…

Pinsa is a bit of a pizza hack. You get all the usual gorgeous topping action, with a light crispy base, at a dramatic drop in calories.

And it’s not just the calories that are cut, Pinsanity is extending their current promotion which slices the price of their wholesome ‘za to just Dhs20 per pie, now valid until the end of September.

To get involved, you’ll need to make an order through the brand’s Facebook or Instagram pages or the website, at tastepinsanity.com and there’s a minimum order of Dhs40. Two pizzas. Challenge accepted.

You might also like What's On Lock In Family Edition is coming to Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Popular picks include the Brrrrrrata, with classic Italian burrata, fresh basil and baked on a tomato sauce base, discounted by over 50 per cent — formally Dhs41, now Dhs20; ‘hey you guys’ their Truffle Snuffle pinsa sounds amazing too – old price, Dhs43 now Dhs20 it’s sprinkled with fresh black truffle shavings, Italian buffalo mozzarella and parmesan; and they also have Over the Veg, their vegetarian option obviously (was Dhs36, now Dhs20).

For dessert you can get their hugely popular Nutjob pizza, which features crushed hazelnuts, Nutella and crumbled ricotta on a pinsa base. Dhs20.

One thing that isn’t Dhs20 is the ‘Knockout’, a large cookie smothered in rich creamy chocolate. It’s Dhs14.

The Abu Dhabi store is based in Paragon Mall on Al Reem Island, so obviously you will have to live near there to take advantage of the delivery offer.

Dhs20 pinsas available until September 30. Delivery charge applicable, minimum order Dhs40. available to order through the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well as their own website, tastepinsanity.com

Images: Provided/Instagram