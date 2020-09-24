With amazing restaurants and a stunning pool, you won’t need to go anywhere else…

After a strange year so far, we could all do with a little break from reality to relax and recuperate. We did just that, this past weekend, at the chic Rixos Premium Dubai JBR hotel, which offers its guests a fabulous location, some awesome restaurants and a cool beach club.

Currently, you can avail a 50 percent discount on stays at the hotel, plus selected spa experiences and dining at the hotel until September 30, valid on stays until the end of the year. Simply sign up to Accor’s lifestyle loyalty program ‘Accor Live Limitless’ (ALL).

Here’s what we thought of our staycation at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR…

The room

From our arrival at the check-in desk to being shown to our room, the service is seamless. We are immediately blown away by the incredible views from our suite on the 24th floor of the luxe hotel. Panoramic vistas greet us, showing off the azure blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, with Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai to the left, and the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island to the right. The room is extremely spacious and comfortable, with a subtle elegance evident in the furnishings. The bathrooms are also sleekly finished, with a walk-in shower and a deep lone-standing bathtub. All things considered, we can already tell we’re off to a good start.

The pool

Azure Beach is arguably one of the most popular pool and beach clubs in Dubai, and for good reason too. We arrive to an already buzzing Saturday afternoon scene, with the DJ’s house remix tracks hyping up the atmosphere. You can opt for one of the many comfortable sun beds, but, if you feel like splashing out, opt for a pool island bed for the ultimate staycation treat, which is priced from Dhs3000, redeemable on F&B at the weekend. From here you can dip straight into the crystal blue waters of the Insta-worthy pool with a cocktail in hand. When we work up an appetite, we tuck into a selection of chefs bites, which are all as delicious as the next. We recommend the fantasy roll sushi, the firecracker chicken wings, chicken and cashew salad, plus the BBQ beef pizza. Make sure you stay around for the sunset, which is truly epic.

The restaurant

When Arabesque restaurant Asil replaced the bar formerly known as District in Rixos Premium JBR Dubai, we were intrigued to see how the new concept would work. We are not disappointed. Inside the restaurant, which is bustling by the time we arrive, Arabic styling is evident, right from the golden lanterns hanging from the ceiling, to the furnishings with rich hues of gold, purple and red, and plush velvets. The outdoor terrace where we choose to sit is stunning, with incredible views of Bluewaters Island in the distance. The cuisine combines Turkish, Lebanese and Morrocan influences and is meticulously executed, from the creamy hummus served with fresh bread to the punchy tabouleh. For mains we opt for the beef shashlik and the chicken shish taouk, both of which are deliciously tender and deeply flavorsome.

Breakfast

Breakfast is held in the Turquoise restaurant, and if you love yourself a good breakfast, you’ll be in your element. This is no ordinary breakfast buffet: pile your plate up high with fresh breads and croissants, full English items, American-style pancakes, waffles, fresh fruit and even, quite bizarrely, ice cream. We definitely didn’t leave hungry.

The Verdict

It was top marks for our stay at Rixos Premium JBR. It felt fresh, modern and stylish, and with amazing food, a brilliant pool and fantastic service throughout, we felt we had everything we needed and more.

To avail a 50 percent discount on stays at Accor hotels, sign up here.

Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Dubai. Tel: (04) 520 0000. rixos.com

Images: Provided