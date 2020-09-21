A fun beach day that doesn’t break the bank…

If you’ve been looking for a place to soak up the sun now the weather is improving, we’ve found the ideal spot. Fairmont The Palm has launched a new deal for Accor members where guests can get all of their money back in food and drinks.

Guests who sign up to the free ALL – Accor Live Limitless programme can enjoy special rates on the staycations, spa treatments and pool days. What’s On went to check out Fairmont The Palm’s daycation deal.

It runs every Sunday to Thursday, priced at Dhs150 for adults and Dhs75 for kids aged six to 12, with under six’s free. We chose to relax by the adults-only pool though, for a more serene experience.

The pool faces the Arabian Gulf, with Dubai Marina’s skyscrapers shaping the skyline. The day that we visit is particularly humid, as is normal for September, but the temperature controlled pool eases our discomfort.

We picked a table at Seagrill Bistro for lunch, where currently if you spend Dhs800 you receive a bottle of wine on the house. The restaurant is famed for its seafood, but a number of other dishes impressed us too.

The crispy crab cakes (Dhs95) made for a great starter, the jumbo croquettes were perfectly crispy on the outside yet warm and flaky in the middle. For mains we recommend the grilled prawns (Dhs165) as they’re beautifully fresh, butterflied and grilled to perfection with a drizzle of garlic butter.

Back out by the pool, we stay until the sun begins to set and head down to the beach to walk off the lunch. The view is beautiful and gives you that vacation feeling when you have to pinch yourself that you actually live here.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Weds, Dhs150 adults, Dhs75 kids, fully redeemable. Tel: (04) 457 3330. loyalty.accor.com