Dubai’s love of robots knows no bounds…

Meet Rahal: the latest high-tech device being deployed by the Dubai health authority in the fight against Covid-19.

Looking like it’s been plucked straight from the live action remake of The Jetsons, Rahal is now reporting for duty in Dubai International Airport Terminal 3. The robot recruit’s role is to raise awareness around Covid-19, and help limit the spread of the coronavirus through public education.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the innovative addition to the Dubai Airport team will answer travellers’ queries about Covid-19 safety measures. Rahal will welcome travellers on arrival into DXB Terminal 3, explaining the most up-to-date health and safety protocols.

The multi-language robot “advises everyone to be careful to achieve physical distancing, and to clarify the procedures that they will pass through in the examination area, in addition to a lot of educational and awareness-raising tips and information on Coronavirus,” the report explained.

It’s not the first time the UAE has used futuristic technology in the fight against Covid-19.

Back in March, the Dubai Police employed drones to ensure everyone heeded the Covid-19 advice.

The #Dubai Police has started using drones to ensure full compliance with decisions & disseminate the critical message of avoiding public spaces & vacating shores as a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.https://t.co/EtNCvmqTP9 pic.twitter.com/VCVMhySGSP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 24, 2020

And in April, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense launched “Robomop”, a Transformer-looking device that was called on to clean the streets during the National Sterilisation Programme.