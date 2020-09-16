We could all do with a little pampering right about now…

If there’s ever been a year that needed a weekend devoted to wellness, it’s 2020. World Wellness Weekend coming to Dubai to give us the TLC we need, with discounted spa treatments and free facials at two of the city’s top spas.

Visit these leading Dubai spas on September 19 and 20 to save on selected treatments during World Wellness Weekend in Dubai.

At Anantara The Palm Dubai

The Thai-inspired spa at Anantara The Palm Dubai is celebrating World Wellness Weekend with enticing discounts on a range of treatments.

For this weekend only, save 25 per cent when you book a Thalion, Ayurveda or Magnesium Wellness treatment at the Anantara Spa. You can read our review of Anantara’s magnesium rebalance treatment here.

If you’d like to bring the spa experience home with you, you can also save 25 per cent on selected wellness products in the spa’s retail store.

After floating out of your treatment, continue the wellness theme with a healthy meal at the resort’s Revo Cafe, where vibrant salads and green detox juices await.

Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, daily 10am to 10pm. World Wellness Weekend discount available on selected treatments, September 19 and 20. Tel: (0)4 567 8140. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai/spa

At Six Senses Spa Dubai

Located in the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Six Senses Spa Dubai is a soothing space of honey-toned timbers, textural stone surfaces, and sparkling Dubai city views.

For World Wellness Weekend in Dubai, Six Senses Spa is offering a free express facial when you book a 90-minute massage.

The spa’s 90-minute massage options include a stress-relieving deep-tissue massage, movement restoration massage, and an holistic treatment that’s tailored specifically to your needs.

Six Senses Spa Dubai, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Marasi Drive, Downtown Dubai. Free express facial available with 90-minute massages, on September 19 and 20. Tel: (0)4 512 5566. sixsenses.com/en/spas/dubai

Images: Supplied/Facebook