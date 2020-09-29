They see me rollin’…

Let’s face it, sushi has become a staple meal in Dubai and if you weren’t a fan before, chances are you’ll be won over before you know it. From sushi to sashimi and everything in between, here’s the Dubai ladies’ nights that offer up the delicious bites alongside some great drinks deals…

P.S. Some of these deals aren’t just for the ladies…

Miss Tess

When: Sundays

Best for: Everyone

On Sundays at Miss Tess, you can take advantage of unlimited sushi for a kind-to-the-purse-strings Dhs98. A happy hour runs from 6pm to 8pm, with selected drinks priced from Dhs38. It’s pretty much a no brainer, especially if you’re not ready yet to say goodbye to the weekend.

Miss Tess, Taj Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Sundays. Tel: (050) 498 8505. misstessdubai.com

Kyo, The Pointe

When: Mondays and Saturdays

Best for: Ladies

A ladies’ night runs every Monday and Saturday at cool Japanese restaurant, Kyo at The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah. Grab your girls and enjoy amazing views of Atlantis, The Palm hotel as you tuck into four complimentary drinks when you spend Dhs35 on selected sushi platters.

Kyo, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Mondays and Saturdays, 7pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 557 5182. kyorestaurant.com

Mr Miyagi’s

When: Tuesdays

Best for: Ladies

Mr Miyagi’s is pretty legendary for its robust entertainment and cheeky charm. Head there on a Tuesday night for the recently launched ‘Miss Miyagis’ ladies’ night. Girls will receive three glasses of sparkling rose and three dishes from the Asian menu for Dhs149. For two hours’ sparkling rose, spirits and ‘frose’, plus four dishes, it’s Dhs199. The menu includes four different sushi options alongside other authentic Thai dishes.

Mr Miyagis, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, from 6pm, Tuesdays. Tel: (04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Karma Kafe

When: Tuesdays

Best for: Ladies

Sit yourself in the plush seating and opulent surroundings of Karma Kafe at Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, and enjoy amazing views of The Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. The ‘Ladies Love Karma’ ladies’ night runs every Tuesday, from pm to 1am with a three-course set menu, inclusive of sushi, plus three complimentary house beverages for Dhs160

Additionally, every Saturday between 4pm and 7pm, ladies and gents can feast on unlimited premium sushi and dim sum, washed down with a bottle of house wine for Dhs290 per couple.

Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm to 1am, Dhs160. Tel: (0)58 592 7107. karma-kafe.com

Asia Asia

When: Saturdays

Best for: Everyone

Whilst it might not technically be a ladies’ night per se, it’s definitely worth mentioning Asia Asia’s Sushi Saturdays deal. Dhs330 will get two of you unlimited sushi and dim sum, along with a bottle of house wine from 2pm to 7pm. So make it a best mate date night and while away a chilled Saturday afternoon.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 2pm to 7pm, Saturdays, Dhs339 per couple. Tel: (04) 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Images: Instagram/ Supplied