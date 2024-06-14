22 fun and affordable date night ideas to check out in Dubai

From wine and cheese nights to buy one get one free deals…

Date nights in Dubai can get a little pricey, especially if you’re the one footing the bill. You don’t have to go to the fanciest restaurants to impress though, we promise. From fun (and some free) activities to some great dinner and drink deals, we’ve got you covered with these affordable date night ideas in Dubai.

Activities

Get your creative juices flowing

On the first and last Thursday of every month, this stunning Turkish restaurant offers guests the chance to explore their creative side with their paint and grape nights. Taking place from 6.30pm to 9pm this class comes inclusive of three drinks and a food platter. Don’t worry no prior experience is required, but you do have to have prior reservations. Reserve here.

Hayal, St. Regis, Downtown Dubai, first and last Thurs of the month, 6.30pm to 9pm, Dhs299 per person. Tel: (0)4 512 5533 hayaldubai.com

Battle it out with shuttlecocks

The first of its kind in Dubai, Pioneers Badminton Hub changes from a daytime, badminton court to a cool and fired-up neon court at night. It will cost you Dhs150 for one court and you can visit daily from 6am to 12am with your significant other to battle it out on the neon courts.

Pioneers Badminton Hub, 22nd street, Al Quoz, neon badminton daily from 6am to 12am, Dhs150 for one court. @pbh.dubai

Paddleboard at The Palm Jumeirah

Get active with a spot of paddle boarding on The Palm Jumeirah. You could do it at Ignite, outside Riva Beach Club, with views of the Palm Jumeirah fronds, Burj Al Arab and even (on a clear day) the Burj Khalifa. The best time to go is sunrise which is magnificent, the water is usually as smooth as glass, and you really get an innate sense of peace. The 5am start might be a struggle, but it’s worth it. If you’re not an early bird, you can rock up at any time during the day.

Ignite Water Sports, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs75 for one hour. ignitewatersports.com

Arcade games and a few drinks?

Brass Monkey is truly an adult playground. We’re talking bowling alleys, retro arcade games, VR simulators and even a few billiards tables. If you and your partner head over there on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Sundays you can enjoy the happy hour where drinks start from as little as Dhs25.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Mon, Tue and Wed from 4pm to 7pm, Sun from 12pm to 7pm. @brassmonkeysocial

Petrol head couples will fancy this

Motorheads, this one is for you. Nostalgia Classic Cars in Alserkal Avenue restores and sells classic cars. Their showroom is also filled with Ferraris, BMWs, Porsches and Mercedes from all over the world – guaranteed to make your jaw drop. While you’re here, you can check out one of the many art galleries showcasing contemporary art. Here’s an Alserkal Avenue neighbourhood guide to see what else you can do in this cool district in Al Quoz.

@nostalgiaclassiccars @alserkalavenue

Go for a romantic stroll

The iconic Dubai Marina is breathtaking at night when its glittering skyscrapers and majestic yachts are reflected in the silky waters. Enjoy a romantic amble around, with a walk of up to 3.8 miles. There are plenty of restaurants and outlets around to stop at if you get peckish.

Face your fears together riding The Storm Coaster

Located in Dubai Hills Mall, The Storm Coaster is the fastest vertical, indoor rollercoaster which launches riders over 50m up into the building. The whole experience is rather quick and only costs Dhs65 per person. If you’re not too dizzy after chasing the storm head to one of the lovely cafes in the mall for a coffee such as L’Eto.

The Storm Coaster, Dubai Hills Mall, Tel:(0)4 448 5016 dubaihillsmall.ae @thestormcoaster

Have a splash of paint at Wild Paint House

The first of its kind immersive art studio in Dubai, there are six activities to get involved in at Wild Paint house: splat, spin, swing, pour, neon and graffiti. Tried and tested it, and it is definitely worth the excursion into Al Quoz. Each of the activities will allow you and your partner to work collaboratively to create a stunning masterpiece that encapsulates you both artistically. Activities start from Dhs160 and not only are they a load of fun, but they also provide you with a piece of memorabilia to take home.

Wild Paint Studio, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, 2pm to 8pm Weds to Fri, 10am to 10pm Sat and Sun, prices from Dhs160. Tel: (0)56 145 9689, wildpainthouse.com

Test your competitive side at Unwind

If you’re looking to challenge your partner to a board game or two this is the perfect place. The food is tasty and they have a limitless list of games for you to choose from. For as little as Dhs18 per person for an hour you could get a few games of Cluedo – Or Monopoly if you’re feeling brave.

Unwind Speciality Boardgame Cafe, various locations in Dubai. Dhs18 per person for one hour. unwinddubai.com

Night kayaking with CC Watersports

If you’re feeling brave and the concept of the bottomless ocean doesn’t scare you, this would be the perfect adventure for you and your partner. Head out into the ocean from the Dubai Fishing Harbour and set sail in a romantically lit-up clear bottom kayak for only Dhs190 for two. You can even pick a neon kayak and enjoy your night under the stars for Dhs249.

Crystal Clear Watersports, Dubai Fishing Harbour 1, Dhs190 for two. Tel: (056) 473 8459 @cc.watersports

globalvillageuae.ae

Rom-com makeover montages

Some of us are shopaholics, and that is perfectly justifiable – but it isn’t always good for the environment. This is why, if you’re looking to create that quintessential rom-com makeover montage we recommend heading to Thrift For Good. Thrift for Good welcomes all clothes as they are committed to repairing or recycling old items or materials. Go to any of their outlets to find your perfect thrift find, or to donate all of those clothes you have been hiding at the back of your cupboard.

Multiple locations across Dubai, thriftforgood.org

Scream and shout at Hysteria

This activity is not for the faint-hearted. The story behind Hysteria is that the owners of the Manor’s children suddenly disappeared and they now roam the halls and rooms of the house seeking revenge on the guests at the house. If you and your partner are brave and willing, tickets are only Dhs100 per person making this a cheap, but certainly not cheerful attraction.

Hysteria, Level 2, Dubai Mall, open daily from 11am to 11pm. Tel: (052) 223 0966, hysteria.ae

Go cheffing at Rise Bakehouse

This cute artisanal bakehouse space in Al Quoz is the perfect place for a wholesome, sweet (quite literally) date, where you can learn how to decorate cakes together and spend some quiet, one-on-one time. There’s a bunch of workshops happening at regular intervals, and the next one will be on Saturday, May 11, from 10.30am to 11.45am, priced at Dhs210 per head.

Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz, Mon to Sat, 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0) 58 574 7324, @rise.bakehouse

Battle it out at Chaos Karts

Chos Karts, now open in an old warehouse opposite Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, is an on-track racing concept that looks and feels very much like Mario Kart IRL. It features industry-leading projection technology to fuse the worlds of go-karting and augmented reality to create a real-life videogame that goes beyond 4D and 4K. It allows you to race across virtual-themed trackscapes, collecting gems and hilariously inconveniencing your friends with precision-timed virtual power-up projectiles – then driving past them to secure victory and a temporarily ruined friendship. All the best parts of Mario Kart.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs179. chaoskarts.ae

Go sailing on the Arabian Gulf

Wind Rises’ sailing experience is a great place to start. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or dipping your toes into the world of sailing for the first time, this experience promises thrills, stunning views, and a whole lot of joy. The feeling of adventure, the adrenaline rush, the lapping of the waves, and the skyline in the backdrop, it’s something you can’t forget easily. Read about our full experience here.

Wind Rises, Port Rashid, Dubai. Weekdays from Dhs200 per person, weekends from Dhs380 per person. From Dhs1,020 for full boat. Tel:(0) 58 106 50 26. @windrisesdubai

Dinner and drinks deals

Feast on unlimited pizza

If pizza is the way to your heart, how does unlimited pizza for Dhs99 sound? Headed up by Gordon Ramsay himself is Street Pizza at Atlantis, The Palm. Served slice by slice, guests can choose from a plethora of toppings and flavours from boards that come to the table for Dhs99 per person. Experience the ultimate oozy cheese margherita, a meaty pepperoni, or dare for one of the unique daily specials, including pulled lamb or butternut squash and blue cheese.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @atlantisthepalm

Tuck into fresh seafood

Whilst Dubai might be known for its abundance of fancy restaurants, those who are really in the know of the city’s hidden culinary marvels will have heard of Bu Qtair. Make sure your date is the get-stuck-in type because a fancy restaurant, this is not. This casual fish shack is known for some of the best fresh fish in Dubai. You’ll pick your catch, sourced by local fishermen, which is then cooked to perfection using Bu Qtair’s ‘secret recipe’. The prices are as humble as the place itself.

Bu Qtair, Fishing Harbour 2, Dubai, open daily Fri 1.30pm to 11.30pm, Sat to Thurs 11.30am to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)55 705 2130. facebook.com

Fancy a sushi-eating contest?

Every Sunday indulge in a selection of unlimited Chef’s selection of Sushi and dim sum. You and a partner can share all the sushi your heart desires and a bottle of wine for only Dhs330 per couple. Sounds like the ideal meal for a catch-up or a cute Sunday date.

Asia Asia, various locations in Dubai, every Sunday from 2pm to 6pm, Dhs330 per couple inclusive of unlimited sushi, dim sum and one bottle of wine. @asiaasiauae

Popcorn delivery at home

Don’t feel like going out? We have got you covered. You can have a movie night in, cinema popcorn and all. With your favourite delivery app, search for Vox Cinemas and have the perfect combo of a large popcorn, supreme nachos and a large drink delivered to your home for as little as Dhs26.

Order from Vox Cinemas on all food delivery platforms.

Who can say no to more unlimited pizza?

Taking place on Mondays, Positano located in the JW Marriott Marquis offers guests a feast of unlimited pizza for only Dhs99. If you’d like, add in a bottle of wine for one and increase your share to Dhs150. That means under Dhs250 for unlimited pizza and a bottle of wine, for two. Oh, they also serve pork. Children up to the age of five eat for free and children from six to 12 can dine for half-price.

Positano, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mondays, 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 414 3000 @positanodxb

Señor Pico

This colourful Palm Jumeirah spot offers unlimited tacos from Dhs99, with soft drinks it’ll cost Dhs120 and if you’re up for free flow margaritas it will cost Dhs220. Get the deal every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm and enjoy the beachside views while you dine.

Señor Pico, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tues, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 568 2502. senorpico.com

Fancy a breakfast date?

At Bistro Des Arts, guests are invited to enjoy a traditional French-style sharing brunch every Saturday and Sunday. Help yourself from the buffet to start where there’s a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cheese and cold cuts of meat. Then, pick your main from a collection of hearty breakfasts, a made-to-order crepe and a hot beverage all for Dhs119. For an additional Dhs85, guests can treat themselves to three breakfast cocktails.

Bistro Des Arts, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina, 9am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs119. Tel: (04) 55 11 576. bistrodesarts.ae

Who can say no to a lovely Sunday lunch?

Known for its butter, dulce de leche fondant and outstanding food. Sucre has a Sunday lunch deal that almost seems too good to be true. You and your special someone can enjoy a three-course lunch for Dhs150 per person, and Dhs35 extra for a glass of wine each. which works out to Dhs300, or Dhs370 for two. And don’t worry the dulce de leche fondant is on the dessert menu. Sometimes we want to dine somewhere a little bit fancy without breaking the bank.

Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Sundays from 12pm to 5pm, Dhs150 for three courses per person. Tel: (0)4 340 0829 sucredubai.com

