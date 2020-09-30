But be quick, the offers are available for one day only…

Gone are the days when vegetarians got short shrift while dining out. These days, Dubai restaurants have up the ante when it comes to serving vegetarian and vegan food. Now, to celebrate World Vegetarian Day on October 1, two Dubai restaurants are offering free dishes to diners.

Cé La Vi

Chef Howard Ko and the Cé La Vi kitchen team have gone to town for World Vegetarian Day, creating an incredible new selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes.

To start, there’s a vegan bread with vegan butter, date honey, hummus and Korean chilli oil, and zesty salads with Asian-inspired dressings.

The main courses sound particularly delicious, with miso-glazed butternut squash, tandoori carrots, and a vegan aglio olio pasta among the dedicated vegetarian offerings.

Plus, if you order one of the vegetarian main courses when dining in on October 1, you’ll receive a vegetarian starter absolutely free.

Cé La Vie, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Tower 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, noon to 2am. Free vegetarian starter when you order a vegetarian main course. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com

Fuchsia Urban Thai

Fuchsia Urban Thai is justifiably proud of its vegetarian menu offerings, with more than 25 vegan and vegetarian dishes available year-round.

If you’re yet to sample the delicious Thai fare, time your visit to coincide with World Vegetarian Day on October 1. The Fuchsia crew will be dishing out a complimentary vegetable tempura starter when you dine in at their Bay Square and Barsha Heights venues.

Other standout vegan dishes on the Fuchsia menu include crunchy corn fritters, ‘no chicken’ cashew nut, fragrant curries and stir-fries, plus banana fritters for dessert.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Two Towers Barsha Heights and Building 4 Bay Square, Business Bay, noon to 11pm. Free vegetable tempura when dining in. fuchsiame.com