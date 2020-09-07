What’s On teamed up with hygiene giants Fine to share snapshots and stories of ordinary Dubai-based families who are living in an extraordinary time…

We are living through astonishing moment in history as the coronavirus pandemic impacts hugely on people across the globe.

Families in Dubai have experienced stringent curfews, with some people finding their jobs on pause (or redundant), while others have had to adapt to working from home. On top of that many mums and dads have had to tackle home schooling and many of life’s unpredictable challenges.

Through it all, hygiene and sanitation has been a number one priority for all. Along with other important behaviours like physical distancing, thoroughly washing hands often has been essential to controlling the pandemic.

In partnership with Fine, we asked families, couples and housemates to step forward and share their lockdown experiences with us, and in return we offered socially-distant photographs taken at their front doors in an effort to record these unusual times.

Here are their stories…

Nadia Chanandin and Zeus

Osman Zin AlAbdin and son Adam

Claire Harris, Dean, Vula and Noa Murphy

The Sankar family

Allie, Chad, Thea and Heath McLaughlin

The Magbiray family

“In March, I gave birth to my baby 10 weeks premature. He had to stay in NICU for 79 days. So, I spent most of lockdown going back and forth to visit him and bring breastmilk and baby diapers until he was discharged. I had a month spent at home taking care of him on my own without the help of any of our parents or relatives, discovering the wonders of motherhood, and navigating the roller-coaster of being a first-time mum. While it was exceptionally challenging, my relationship with my husband has also grown stronger. He has been a great support system to me and our baby boy.”

The Manson family, Maricel Narciso and Flash

Hristina Pavlovska and husband Ahmed Kassem

“I’m a teacher here and teaching from home this year has been both super challenging and fun. It gave me time to reflect on all that was happening and made me work and think more creatively. On the other hand, my husband was working outside the house every day and I found that a little scary. We put in place a lot of precautionary measures to keep everything sanitised, from wiping the floor every single day, and using sanitiser on everything, even our shoes. My husband has been so incredibly supportive. He’s helped me record some beautiful educational videos for my students. This time spent together has brought a lot of laughter, and brought us even closer than before. Even during a scary time there is hidden beauty in it.”

You might also like Doorstep Diaries: Share your lockdown stories for a special family photo shoot

Nadine Manning, son Tiago and Juliette Albuquerque

“On July 21, the storage facility that had all my belongings in burnt down. I had everything in there from my four-bedroom home in Mirdif, which I’d lived in for almost two decades. I had moved into my mother’s one-bedroom apartment with my six-year-old son Tiago, our nanny Juliette, the dog, two tortoises and two geckos to ride out the Covid storm waiting for the events industry, which I work in, to pick up again. And then the fire happened. Now we’re left with a few suitcases, I now have no job, no house, no belongings, and no school registered for my son. But I have faith. I have family and friends, and I’m determined not to stress about what I cannot change. I believe that events will return and we can rebuild our lives, because after 19 years in Dubai, this is my home and I’m not ready to leave just yet.”

Claris Reyes

“From a beautiful white wedding gown to kitchen apron, face guard, masks and gloves. I had to cancel my wedding, which was meant to be in May and, instead I took to baking. If lockdown has provided one thing, it’s made me discover a new skill and passion for baking. I’ve probably baked more than a thousand breads, buns and baked goods for my friends. I’ve even created a YouTube channel where I share these easy recipes. This pandemic has sent me on a roller coaster of emotions, from denial and sadness, to excitement and hope. In the end, it taught me how to adapt by finding the good out of the bad…”

For your one stop shop for all the best sterilised and wellness products, check out thefineshop.com. Alternatively, you can visit individual sites here: finetissues.com/facial-tissue (for Fine Tissues); finetissues.com/paper-towel (for Fine Towel); finetissues.com/toilet-paper (for Fine Toilet Paper); finebaby.azurewebsites.net/en-us (for Fine Baby Diapers); and fineguard.me (for Fine Guard).

All images in the Doorstep Diaries series were beautifully captured by UAE-based photographer Mirta Ferencic.