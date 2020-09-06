You can even upgrade to a staycation for just Dhs150 extra…

We don’t know about you, but we’re constantly on the hunt for a great pool deal. With the weather starting to cool and the humidity dropping, we’re keen to make our way back to the poolside (where we belong). So if you’re like us, this new ladies’ day offer should be music to your ears.

Five Jumeirah Village and Ladiesday-dubai.com are teaming up to launch a brand new event every Saturday which aims to take you back to another time. Playing strictly eighties and nineties music, ‘Rewind Ladies Day’ launches on Saturday September 12 at the Five Jumeirah Village pool.

Priced at Dhs150 for the girls and Dhs250 for guys, the price includes four hours of pool access and unlimited drinks, as well as a lunch platter. Expect dishes such as salad, sushi, nachos, burgers and chicken wings to fill you up for an afternoon of fun in the sun.

The drinks have been customised to fit the theme, with cocktail names such as Purple Rain, and one that comes in a pick ‘n’ mix bag, they’re far from your average rum and coke. Fun pool inflatables will also be there to provide a backdrop or your next Instagram snap.

With a soundtrack from the past, this throwback party is bound to be fun, as you groove to Britney, Beyoncé, The Spice Girls & Backstreet Boys and try not to think about going to work the next day. If you’re not heading into the office though, you can book a staycation at Five Jumeirah Village for just Dhs150 extra.

The pool deal runs from 12pm to 4pm every Saturday, but the fun won’t stop there and if you feel like carrying on, you’ll be able to enjoy four drinks for Dhs100 from 4pm onwards.

Rewind Ladies’ Day, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 girls, Dhs250 guys. Book your spot: ladiesday-dubai.com