Staycations are the new vacations…

It’s the 40th edition of World Tourism Day and to help honour the day during these trying times, Rove Hotels is offering complimentary stays to 40 lucky residents whose travel plans have been cancelled due to the travel restrictions.

Trade-in your skiing holidays in Switzerland or your northern light chase in Norway for a stay at one of the coolest hotels in Dubai. It’s also a great opportunity to explore the hidden wonders of the very city you live in.

Keen to apply? Here’s what you have to do. Follow @Rovehotels on Instagram and send the hotel a direct message which includes an email confirmation or a cancellation letter for the trips you had scheduled this year. You must submit your entries by Saturday, October 3 to be able to qualify.

There are 40 spots available, so there’s plenty of chances to win.

Didn’t have travel plans in place but still want to have a stay at the cool hotel? Perhaps a 40 per cent flash sale will help you click the ‘book now’ button. As part of the commemoration, the hotel is offering a discount on stays at their hotels up to December 26 this year. Your bookings need to be done by October 1 to avail.

The sale is available at all Rove locations across Dubai when you book online here.

In addition to this, a special breakfast deal will also be available starting today, September 27 until Saturday, October 3 at The Daily Restaurant for just Dhs40.

To avail, just mention ‘World Tourism Day’ to the staff and you will get an array of options to choose from. The continental platter features fruit yoghurt, pastries, cheeses, cold cuts, fruit salad and more. For a ‘local’ experience, opt for the Arabic mezza which includes hummus, Baladi cheese, olives, pastries, Arabic bread, and more.

Complete your dining experience with a tasty hot main from the Daily kitchen, with gluten-free, keto and vegan options available. You can even get a fresh coffee from The Daily’s expert baristas.

Images: Rove Hotels