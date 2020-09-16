Pool access is also included…

Does a brunch with unique views of the Burj Khalifa sound like the perfect way to spend your Friday afternoon? Here’s one that fits the bill and that’s perfect for both family time and a get together with friends.

Back just in time for the cooler Dubai season, the Ultimate BBQ Brunch at The Rooftop returns this Friday September 18 from 12pm to 4pm.

The budget-friendly brunch takes place in the tallest building in Dubai and will cost just Dhs195 for soft beverage package and Dhs295 for the house package. Have little ones? It’s Dhs110 if they are seven to 12 years of age while under 6s can dine for free.

If you can tear your eyes away from the spectacular scenes, there’s delicious food to be sampled prepared by chefs at the live cooking stations.

Start out light with a fresh salad or pick from a selection of hot and cold starters.

For mains, the barbecue station is serving up a variety of grilled meats and fish that will have you returning back for seconds. There are also side dishes and desserts to end your meal.

Offering up ‘Miami-meets-Manhattan’ vibes, your brunch takes place in an oasis of seclusion against the backdrop of The Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa.

It even includes pool access, so don’t forget to pack a towel and your swimwear. Sounds like the perfect way to work up an appetite for brunch. However, you can even stay past 4pm to use the pool if you want to dedicate the entire four hours to brunching.

Bookings can be made online here or on (0)4 888 3900 or via email on reception@theburjclub.com

Ultimate BBQ Brunch at The Rooftop, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, every Fri 12pm to 4pm, Dhs195 for soft drinks, Dhs295 for house drinks, for children ages 7 to 12 Dhs110, under 6s free. Tel: (0)4 888 3900. burjkhalifa.ae

Images: provided