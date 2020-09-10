Book a mid-term break or last-minute escape to one of these quarantine-free destinations…

If you’re hanging out for an overseas holiday, but don’t want the hassle of quarantining on arrival, plan an escape to one of these 12 destinations where UAE residents can travel without having to quarantine on arrival.

As travel regulations and entry requirements are changing on a regular basis, be sure to check the latest updates from local authorities before booking your escape.

Croatia

One of the few European nations accepting visitors from outside the EU, Croatia is open to tourists so long as they present a negative PCR test result on arrival, which was obtained within the past 48 hours. Otherwise, you’ll have to quarantine for up to 14 days. You’ll be asked to fill in a travel announcement form, and provide proof of your accommodation.

Egypt

Egypt is now welcoming tourists in possession of a negative PCR test certificate, issued within 48 hours of travel, and in paper format (no digital certificates). You’ll undergo health screening at the airport, and must have valid insurance that covers Covid-19. Although some parts of Egypt remain closed to tourists, the coastal regions of Red Sea, South Sinai, and Matrouh are open for business. Face masks are required when out in public, and there are strict social distancing rules in place.

Greece

That Greek island getaway might be closer than you think… Greece has reopened its borders to some nations, including residents of the UAE – although there are a few steps you’ll need to take before soaking up those Santorini sunsets. First, fill in the passenger locator form (PLF) before you arrive in Greece. You’ll also need to provide proof of your permanent residence in the UAE, have return air tickets and hotel reservations, and provide the results of a negative PCR test, taken with 72 hours of departure.

Kenya

On August 1, Kenya began welcoming visitors from 129 countries for quarantine-free stays in the African nation, including UAE residents and citizens. Before you set off your your African escape, you’ll need to fill in this health surveillance form and present a negative PRC test that was taken within 96 hours of travel.

Lebanon

While Beirut is still reeling from the August 4 explosion, Lebanon is open to tourists – and what better way to support the country than spending a few Lebanese pounds on the ground. All passengers into Lebanon must fill in a health declaration form prior to departure, and provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test issued within 96 hours of travel. You’ll then have to undergo another PCR test on arrival, and must have valid health insurance, which can be purchased when you arrive at Rafik Hariri International Airport. Keep an eye on the official Ministry of Public Health site for the latest travel updates.

Maldives

The Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism has made some important updates recently. From September 10, travellers to the Maldives must present a negative PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of arrival. Visitors can get a free 30-day visa on arrival. As of August 31, tourists may visit more than one resort in the Maldives, so long as you make a request to the Ministry of Tourism two days prior to travelling. Keep an eye on the Maldives travel requirements here.

Malta

As of July 15, UAE residents are now permitted to visit this sun-drenched isle in the Med. Malta is one of the few European countries that is welcoming non-EU visitors. There’s no need for a PCR test or quarantine – simply fill in two forms on arrival and go through a thermal screening process. They do update their list of approved countries on a regular basis, so be sure to check here for the latest details.

Montenegro

South of Croatia on the Adriatic Coast, picturesque Montenegro is open to tourists from a ‘green list’, comprising the EU and 50 other countries, including the UAE. You’ll have to wear a mask and observe social distancing while out in public, and parties are forbidden. Stay up to date on Montenegro’s travel requirements here.

Seychelles

With a flight time of just four and a half hours from Dubai, the Seychelles has long been a favourite destination for UAE residents. As of August 31, this Indian Ocean escape is open to UAE residents once again, so long as they present a negative PCR test and submit to health screenings on arrival. Accommodation must be booked through licensed establishments that have been certified by the Public Health Authority, and you need valid health insurance with full medical cover. Find more information about the Seychelles entry requirements here.

Sri Lanka

According to Sri Lanka’s official tourism operation guidelines, issued in June, tourists to Sri Lanka must commit to a minimum five-night stay, booking accommodation at ‘Safe & Secure’ certified establishments. You’ll need to bring your negative PCR test results (issued less than 72 hours prior to departure) and undergo another test on arrival. A repeat test will be conducted five to seven days later, or if you develop respiratory symptoms.

Turkey

Turkey has opened its borders to all foreign travellers who meet the entry requirements. You’ll be asked to complete a passenger locator form and undergo Covid-19 health screening at the airport – a PCR test may be required if you’re displaying any symptoms. Face masks are now mandatory in Turkey at all times when outside the home, and other rules vary between provinces, so be sure to check with local authorities.

Tanzania

If travel to Tanzania is in your horizon, you’ll welcome the news that restaurants and bars have reopened in Zanzibar, and there’s no longer a 14-day quarantine on arrival. You’ll just have to submit to health screening and follow the latest rulings from the local health authorities. If you’re displaying symptoms, you may be sent to an isolation centre for further testing. Keep an eye on tanzaniatourism.go.tz/en/ for updates.

Images: Unsplash