The Frangipani brunch has a reputation as one of the finest in Abu Dhabi…

When it comes to brunching, there are few experiences that come close to the giddying extravagance of Zaya Nurai’s Frangipani.

Taking place every Friday between 12.30pm to 4pm, your journey begins, much like the build-up to the climax of a Bond movie, with a boat ride over to a private desert island.

Your destination is a spectacular Indian Ocean-esque resort, Zaya Nurai, with — a happy contrast to the Bond franchise — literally zero instances of sharks equipped with laser beams.

As you might expect from an opulent island brunch, Frangipani deep dives into the celebration of seafood. It spreads a net widely across delights from Asian and European culinary traditions, whilst also repping some big local flavours.

To accompany your refined grazing, there’s a live DJ dropping the sort of atmospheric beats that are pleasant to eat to.

What does all this incredibly decadent sounding adventure cost? We don’t all have access to MI6’s generous expenses reimbursement programme afterall.

Well we can pretty much guarantee, it’s less than you think, prices start at Dhs250. That’s for the soft package, the house clocks in at Dhs350, and if you really want a slice of the ‘double 0’ life, the premium bubbles package is Dhs500.

Kids under four eat free, and four to 12 year olds get 50 per cent off.

In a land of unyielding luxury, this experience still stands out, and you can book it all now, by calling (02) 506 6274.

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least 30 minutes prior to brunch start.

