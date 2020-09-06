6 cool things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Put us down for the lot…

Throughout history, self-proclaimed experts on happiness have tended to agree on certain aspects of what constitutes fertile ground for ‘a happy life’. These ‘truths’ include the importance of friendship, activities that give your life a sense of meaning, and making time to help others.

And we might not be able to the flick the magic switch to turn any prevailing fronws upside down, but we do have a few suggestions for where to celebrate friends, fun and the practice of giving.

Sunday, September 27

1. Where to find epic West African and Caribbean food in the capital

If you’re craving good food with electric, exciting flavours — you’ll struggle to find a better mouthful than those provided by West African and Caribbean cuisines. And West to West Kitchen in Najda offers exactly that, an all-star line-up of Jamaican, Trinidadian and Sierra Leonean big-hitting dishes. Enjoyr carnival flavours of curry goat, saltfish, groundnut stew, jerk chicken, awojoh binch and more. ‘Lickle Bites’ start at just Dhs17 and there are mains from Dhs30. Open for dine-in, and delivery via Zomato, Deliveroo, Talabat, but, pro-tip, they promise their best prices when you order from them direct.

Near First Flight Couriers, Behind ADNOC Head Office, Salam Street, Najda, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 671 9119, @westtowestkitchen

Monday, September 28

2. When we seafood, we eat it

Monday Catch at Hooked, Zaya Nurai Island is a night devoted to the appreciation of fresh seafood. For Dhs275 (with a minimum of four people) you get oriental mezze, catch of the day, sweet treats and a bottle of Arak or grape. A deal of such dazzling quality, it pairs almost perfectlt with the venue’s waterfront views.

Hooked, Zaya Nurai Island, every Mon 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs275, minimum party of four required per booking. Tel: (02) 506 6274, @zayanuraiisland

3. This burger and a pint deal is a certifiable British bargain

Bangers & mash, Mary Poppins, Spice Girs, bowler hats and Boris Johnson. Love them or hate them, these things are indisputably, true ambassadors of British culture. You could also add Abu Dhabi’s Tavern pub to that list, a cosy venue, complete with Brit style bar stools, banter and bargains the size of Big Ben. For instance – you can wrap your chops round a stonking little dine and drink deal. Just Dhs69 connects you with a burger, a pint and the perfect sign-off to a working day.

Tavern, Sheraton, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, open daily from 4pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Tuesday, September 29

4. The Galleria Al Maryah has a tidy little back to school bonus

As secondary schools prepare to open up, The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island has come a welcome back surprise for the influx of returning teens. Shoppers dropping a spend of Dhs500 or more in the mall can pick up a free ‘Back to Learning’ pack, with such 2020 satchel staples as a reusable mask, water bottle, lunch box, geometry set, hand sanitiser, notepad and highlighter. You can collect the pack from Guest Services on the Ground Floor. You can also double down on the discounts, in-mall, with brands like Sephora, Bath & Body Works, Women’secret and Pottery Barn who are offering their own back-to-school savings.

Find more info on The Galleria promotions at thegalleria.ae. Back to school pack promotion available until October 3, 2020.

5. You can drink for a dirham at this rooftop bar

A dirham doesn’t get you very far these days, unless that is, you’re at Up & Below. Here, when you order one of the island-inspired menu items (and they start at just Dhs30) you can get a select beverage for a single shiny dirham. Every day, all-day long. No snack, no problem. In a literal manifestation of the phrase ‘good vibes only’, every hour at Up & Below is happy hour, and house beverages are just Dhs17.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Wednesday, September 30

6. This Oktoberfest celebration has some great deals on authentic Bavarian hops

It’s all gone noticeably Bavarian on Saadiyat Beach Golf Club’s Dolphin Lawn. Their special set-up offers authentic German eats and some great combo deals. You can get a German snack and a stein of authentic hops for just Dhs70. There are also three-liter towers from Dhs210 and connoisseur bottles of imported hops available from Dhs45.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Island, from September 29 to October 10, weekdays 4pm to 11pm, weekends noon to 11pm. Tel: (05) 56 660 8780, @saadiyatbeachgolfclub

