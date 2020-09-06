fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
NIGHTLIFE
CINEMA
CULTURE
search icon
MORE  more button icon

6 cool things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Eat & Drink
Things to do
Miles Buckeridge
Written by:
Miles Buckeridge
1 hour ago

Put us down for the lot…

Throughout history, self-proclaimed experts on happiness have tended to agree on certain aspects of what constitutes fertile ground for ‘a happy life’. These ‘truths’ include the importance of friendship, activities that give your life a sense of meaning, and making time to help others.

And we might not be able to the flick the magic switch to turn any prevailing fronws upside down, but we do have a few suggestions for where to celebrate friends, fun and the practice of giving.

Sunday, September 27

1. Where to find epic West African and Caribbean food in the capital

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by West to West Kitchen (@westtowestkitchen) on

If you’re craving good food with electric, exciting flavours — you’ll struggle to find a better mouthful than those provided by West African and Caribbean cuisines. And West to West Kitchen in Najda offers exactly that, an all-star line-up of Jamaican, Trinidadian and Sierra Leonean big-hitting dishes. Enjoyr carnival flavours of curry goat, saltfish, groundnut stew, jerk chicken, awojoh binch and more. ‘Lickle Bites’ start at just Dhs17 and there are mains from Dhs30. Open for dine-in, and delivery via Zomato, Deliveroo, Talabat, but, pro-tip, they promise their best prices when you order from them direct.

Near First Flight Couriers, Behind ADNOC Head Office, Salam Street, Najda, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 671 9119, @westtowestkitchen

Monday, September 28

2. When we seafood, we eat it

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zaya Nurai Island (@zayanuraiisland) on

Monday Catch at Hooked, Zaya Nurai Island is a night devoted to the appreciation of fresh seafood. For Dhs275 (with a minimum of four people) you get oriental mezze, catch of the day, sweet treats and a bottle of Arak or grape. A deal of such dazzling quality, it pairs almost perfectlt with the venue’s waterfront views.

Hooked, Zaya Nurai Island, every Mon 7pm to 11.30pm, Dhs275, minimum party of four required per booking. Tel: (02) 506 6274, @zayanuraiisland

3. This burger and a pint deal is a certifiable British bargain

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel (@sheratonabudhabi) on

Bangers & mash, Mary Poppins, Spice Girs, bowler hats and Boris Johnson. Love them or hate them, these things are indisputably, true ambassadors of British culture. You could also add Abu Dhabi’s Tavern pub to that list, a cosy venue, complete with Brit style bar stools, banter and bargains the size of Big Ben. For instance – you can wrap your chops round a stonking little dine and drink deal. Just Dhs69 connects you with a burger, a pint and the perfect sign-off to a working day.

Tavern, Sheraton, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, open daily from 4pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Tuesday, September 29

4. The Galleria Al Maryah has a tidy little back to school bonus

As secondary schools prepare to open up, The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island has come a welcome back surprise for the influx of returning teens. Shoppers dropping a spend of Dhs500 or more in the mall can pick up a free ‘Back to Learning’ pack, with such 2020 satchel staples as a reusable mask, water bottle, lunch box, geometry set, hand sanitiser, notepad and highlighter. You can collect the pack from Guest Services on the Ground Floor. You can also double down on the discounts, in-mall, with brands like Sephora, Bath & Body Works, Women’secret and Pottery Barn who are offering their own back-to-school savings.

Find more info on The Galleria promotions at thegalleria.ae. Back to school pack promotion available until October 3, 2020. 

5. You can drink for a dirham at this rooftop bar

You might also like

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers to relaunch as Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
Watch: Two whale sharks spotted in an Abu Dhabi canal
Here's where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Abu Dhabi

A dirham doesn’t get you very far these days, unless that is, you’re at Up & Below. Here, when you order one of the island-inspired menu items (and they start at just Dhs30) you can get a select beverage for a single shiny dirham. Every day, all-day long. No snack, no problem. In a literal manifestation of the phrase ‘good vibes only’, every hour at Up & Below is happy hour, and house beverages are just Dhs17.

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 3pm to midnight. Tel: (052) 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Wednesday, September 30

6. This Oktoberfest celebration has some great deals on authentic Bavarian hops

It’s all gone noticeably Bavarian on Saadiyat Beach Golf Club’s Dolphin Lawn. Their special set-up offers authentic German eats and some great combo deals. You can get a German snack and a stein of authentic hops for just Dhs70. There are also three-liter towers from Dhs210 and connoisseur bottles of imported hops available from Dhs45.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Island, from September 29 to October 10, weekdays 4pm to 11pm, weekends noon to 11pm. Tel: (05) 56 660 8780, @saadiyatbeachgolfclub

Images: Provided/Getty

Eat & Drink
Things to do
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
Here's where to get free coffee in Dubai for International Coffee Day
Covid-19 PCR test price decreases again in the UAE
What you need to know about Westin Abu Dhabi's Taste of Oktoberfest
6 cool things to do in Abu Dhabi this week
Chinese restaurant Hutong launches free-flow dim sum and bubbles brunch
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT