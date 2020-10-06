Teachers, share this post in the staffroom. Students, share this with your teachers…

School is a bit different this academic year with some students continuing to study from home and some putting on the uniform and heading back to school. But no matter what option you picked, there is a teacher working hard behind the scenes making it all happen.

And tomorrow, October 5 – the world celebrates International Teacher’s Day – a day dedicated to appreciating our teachers and all that they do for our society.

Here are six places that are celebrating World Teacher’s Day in Dubai

McGettigan’s JLT

On World Teacher’s Day McGettigan’s JLT and The Bonnington are encouraging the UAE to nominate a truly deserving teacher for an ultimate staycation prize for two. It also includes a delightful afternoon tea at the Author’s Lounge, a sundowner (or two) at Leisure Deck and a two-course dinner plus grape at McGettigan’s JLT. Breakfast the next day is at Cavendish Restaurant and if teachers fancy it, a dip at the panoramic pool overlooking the city.

Here’s how to nominate. Students, head to the McGettigan’s main Instagram page @mcgettiganspubs, like the ‘World Teachers Day’ post, tag your chosen teacher (and McGettigan’s) with the hashtag #McGTeachersPet and post and share to your feed or stories. Three teachers will be announced Monday October 5, at 2pm.

Additionally, Mcgettigan’s dedicates every Tuesday to teachers with a 75 per cent discount on beverages from 3pm to 9pm. Additionally, teachers can score 40 per cent off food at McGettigan’s Madinat with the loyalty scheme. At other McGettigan’s venues, a 25 per cent discount is available.

McGettigan’s JLT, next to Bonnington, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,Tel: (0)4 356 0470. @mcgettiganspubs

Eggspectation

Teachers, head to Eggspectation with your teacher’s ID and upon purchase of a main dish at the brand’s JBR and City Walk locations, you will get a signature classic crepe on the house. The delicious crepe is filled with strawberries and bananas and topped with ice-cream and chocolate sauce – a sweet way to end a long day teaching.

Eggspectation Restaurant Cafe, free classic crepe for teachers (ID required) on Oct 5, two locations: The Beach JBR, Tel: (0)4 430 7252. City Walk Dubai, Tel: (0)4 240 6877. @eggspectationuae

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Teachers, you don’t have to scramble through your teaching lesson to avail of this deal. Throughout the day, Couqley French Bistro & Bar is inviting educators to relax after a long day with three complimentary glasses of red, white, or rosé grape. Enjoy it alongside your favourite dishes from Couqley at the cool JLT venue. Don’t forget to carry your teacher’s ID.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, ‘Teach Then Grape’ offer available all day for teachers (ID required) on Oct 5, Tel: (0)4 514 9339. couqley.ae

Fuchsia

This modern Thai restaurant serves up delicious, healthy food and on the occasion of World Teacher’s day, teachers will be able to enjoy their fill of a complimentary dim sum with an order of a main at either the Bay Square or Barsha Heights restaurant.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Building 4 Bay Square, Dubai, free dim sum for teachers (ID required) with one main on Oct 5 . fuchsiame.com

Washmen

This one is for those hard-working teachers who have dedicated their time preparing for and juggling classes, putting off their own to-do list tasks at home.

As a way of saying ‘thank you’, Washmen is offering a complimentary pink homecare bag to all teachers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. All you have to do is send an image of your teacher’s ID to support@washmen.com to redeem a free homecare washing bag.

Teachers can then fill the pink bag with as many as 12 items that they want washed and pressed. Items can include bed sheets, bed covers, duvets, duvet covers, pillows, pillowcases, blankets, towels, bathrobes, tablecloths, and table mats. You’ll need to register an account with Washmen which will be loaded with credit after you send them your teacher’s ID.

washmen.com

Images: Supplied