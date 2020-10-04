It looks so futuristic…

The Museum of the Future – one of Dubai’s most ambitious and exciting upcoming projects just reached a milestone and is one step closer to opening.

On Saturday September 3, the last piece of the Museum of the Future was signed by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, before being placed on the structure to complete the eye-catching facade.

The Ruler of Dubai sent out a series of tweets of the momentous occasion along with a video and some beautiful photos showing the stunning Arabic calligraphy on the structure illuminated as dignitaries and officials watched on.

شهدت اليوم وضع القطعة الأخيرة على واجهة متحف المستقبل .. المبنى الأكثر إبداعاً في العالم ..30 ألف متر.. سبعة طوابق .. ارتفاع ٧٧ متراً .. وبدون أية أعمدة .. 1024 قطعة لواجهة المبنى مصنوعة كلها بالروبوتات .. أيقونة هندسية عالمية .. تتحدث اللغة العربية .. pic.twitter.com/NTlGyhOgpo — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 3, 2020

In one of the tweets, Sheikh Mohammed stated that the Museum of the Future is ‘the most innovative building in the world’ and ‘a global engineering icon.’

The museum will explore the future trends and opportunities in science, technology and innovation. By making Dubai a testbed for emerging technologies, our aim is not merely to build another architectural marvel, but to build the foundation of tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SHju2b1kow — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 3, 2020

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai was also present during the ceremony and also tweeted praising Dubai’s achievements, stating it is in line with Sheikh Mohammed’s vision, which always seeks excellence and leadership across various fields.

Posting a photo of Sheikh Mohammed in front of the structure, the Crown Prince stated ‘Dubai is the world’s city of the future. A city with a leader who never settles for less than 1st place,’

Here’s what we know so far about one of the most iconic structures in the world.

The Museum of the Future is a unique design shaped like an eye with a hollowed-out middle and covers an area of 30,000 square metres and is 7-stories standing at 77m high.

It took 1,024 panels to make up its facade which was manufactured by robots and contain Arabic calligraphy – which are quotes about the future from Sheikh Mohammed.

The Museum of the Future will explore the future of science, technology and innovation and Sheikh Mohammed had previously said that it will be ‘an incubator for ideas, a driver for innovation, and a destination for inventors and entrepreneurs from around the world’

The Museum of the Future is located in front of Emirates Towers, but will also link to Financial Center and the Trade Center. According to Sheikh Mohammed, they will form the most innovative, creative and influential region in the region.

Now that the outer shell is complete, focus on working on its interiors can begin. We don’t have an official opening date declared just yet but we will let you know as soon as we know.

We can’t wait for this spectacular museum to open!

Images: Sheikh Mohammed Twitter and Sheikh Hamdan Twitter