8 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week

Let’s head outdoors…

It’s the start of a brand new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From a classic movie on the sand to a new mid-week lunch deal and a spa offer for you and your bestie, we’ve rounded up eight amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday October 4

1. Catch a movie on the beach

One alfresco activity that we simply love is an outdoor cinema, and guess what? They’re back. Stalwart Dubai beach club Zero Gravity hosts one of the most popular on-the-beach cinema events: Cinema on the Sand. It’s back on Sunday, October 4, from 8pm, with a screening of 1970’s classic, Grease, bringing you all of the jiving and sing-along fun. Entry to the venue is Dhs75, which is fully redeemable on food and beverage – so bring on the popcorn.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Sunday, October 4, 8pm, Dhs75 redeemable on food and beverage. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

2. Enjoy a sushi-fuelled ladies’ night

On Sundays at Miss Tess, you can take advantage of unlimited sushi for a kind-to-the-purse-strings Dhs98. A happy hour runs from 6pm to 8pm, with selected drinks priced from Dhs38. It’s pretty much a no brainer, especially if you’re not ready yet to say goodbye to the weekend.

Miss Tess, Taj Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Sundays. Tel: (050) 498 8505. misstessdubai.com

Monday October 5

3. Celebrate World Teacher’s Day

If you’re a teacher in Dubai, you deserve a medal. Although we don’t have any on us right now, we can tell you about a special event in your honour. The newly opened Palm Bay at Club Vista Mare is offering a 20 per cent discount to all teachers on Monday October 5. The discount applies to the full food and beverage bill so feel free to relax and enjoy the celebration – just don’t forget your teacher ID card.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Monday October 5, 20% off for teachers. Tel: (058) 594 1834. palmbaydubai.com

4. Check out the new Al Khawaneej Walk

Dubai has a new retail and entertainment destination, called Al Khawaneej Walk. The destination includes outlets from Géant Hypermarket, the largest Roxy Cinemas screen, a brand new Warehouse Gym and popular food truck park, Last Exit Al Khawaneej. There’s fun for the whole family, with The Arcade by Hub Zero, indoor play area, and a state-of-the-art gaming zone offering a range of PC games, simulators, virtual reality (VR) experiences and other play zones.

@alkhawaneejwalk

Tuesday October 6

5. Tuck into Dhs3 tacos

On Tuesday October 6, Maiz Tacos is turning three, and guests can enjoy a full day of deals which have been laid out on a specific schedule. Between 12pm and 2pm, there’s fresh agua fresca for Dhs3 for every diner, then come 2pm you’ll get guacamole for just Dhs3 until 4pm. After 4pm there’s a deal on pumpkin or chicken tacos until 6pm where you can order them for just Dhs3! Finally to finish off the day on a sweet note, guests can enjoy Dhs3 churros until 8pm.