The one-day deal is in honour of its third birthday…

Who doesn’t love to celebrate a birthday? Homegrown Mexican food truck turned restaurant is turning three next week, and to celebrate they’re offering some tasty deals on their most popular dishes. You only turn three once, so Maiz Tacos is offering food for the low price of just Dhs3.

On Tuesday October 6, guests can enjoy a full day of deals which have been laid out on a specific schedule. Between 12pm and 2pm, there’s fresh agua fresca for every diner, then come 2pm you’ll get guacamole for just Dhs3 until 4pm.

After 4pm there’s a deal on pumpkin or chicken tacos until 6pm where you can order them for just Dhs3! Finally to finish off the day on a sweet note, guests can enjoy Dhs3 churros until 8pm. If that’s not enough, there will be prizes given away all day too. Just have a good swing on the traditional piñata to be in with a chance.

The brand focuses on top quality ingredients, simple yet tasty dishes and friendly service. For those not keen on visiting the restaurant can still order Maiz Tacos’ DIY kits to recreate the delicious plates at home.

Maiz Tacos started as an Instagrammable food truck, popping up at some of the hottest spots in town, such as Alserkal Avenue. The brand opened its JLT restaurant in October 2019, with more expansion plans in the works for 2021.

Happy Birthday Maiz!

Maiz Tacos, Lakeshore Building, Cluster Y, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sun to Wed noon to 10pm, Thur to Sat noon to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 4712. @maiztacos