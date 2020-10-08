8 epic things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend

What’s the opposite of epic fails? That’s what this is…

Most of us are sitting pretty on the crest of a three-day weekend right now, and as always, we’re touting the best ways to fill it. For those of you who are not… you have our sincere sympathies, see you after your shift.

Thursday, October 29

Yas Queen-size beds and theme park tickets

The hotels of Yas Plaza are putting on some absolutely incredible deals, starting at Dhs264 per person (based on two sharing a room), which includes access to one of the island’s epic theme parks. Head to yasisland.ae to book your stay now. The special rates starting at Dhs264 per person are valid on bookings made before November 30 and are valid until December 3. Participating parks include Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Find more details at whatson.ae

Cobra Die

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Miyagi’s Abu Dhabi (@mrmiyagis_auh) on Oct 23, 2020 at 11:08pm PDT

Head to Mr Miyagi’s Yas Marina vibe hub for the four brunch seatings of the apocalypse. On Thursday October 29 there’s an 8pm to 11pm option, and on Friday October 30 there are midday to 3pm, 4pm to 7pm and 8pm to 11pm options. Enjoy the A-Game of Asian street food, eerie entertainment and prizes for those best-dressed in Halloween costumes.

Mr Miyagi’s, Yas Marina, multiple seatings in Thu and Fri, from Dhs249. Tel: (02) 565 1150, @mrmiyagis_auh

Illuminating history

Grand Presidential Palace, Qasr Al Watan has opened its doors once more, and invites the public to explore the fascinating history and inspiring architecture contained within. It’s not just beautiful on the inside though, its grand exterior plays canvas for the stunning light and sound show ‘Palace in Motion’ each weekend. It’s a 15-minute show, from 7.30pm each day of the weekend and admission is included in the cost of the ticket just Dhs60 for adults (Dhs30 for kids).

Qasr Al Watan, Al Ras Al Akhdar – Abu Dhabi, The Palace in Motion show takes place every Thu, Fri and Sat evening at 7.30pm for a duration of 15 minutes, Dhs60. Book on qasralwatan.ae

Enjoy this marine feast from the Middle East

Alfresco eatery, Afyä Beach Lounge at Traders Hotel has relaunched its Seafood Shack night — an opportunity to dive into a rich mix of oceanic bounty, flavoured by the culinary traditions of Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt and the UAE. It’s priced from just Dhs141 (for food only) and will take place every Thursday over terrace season.

Afyä Beach Lounge – Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Thu 6.30pm to 10.30pm, from Dhs141. Tel: (02) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Friday, October 30

Frightmont staycation

If you prefer your chills by the pool rather than up your spine, there’s a spirited brunch and stay deal available at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr this weekend. Family-friendly packages are available from Dhs952 and include your stay, brunch, breakfast and some fun activities.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, bookings only valid for night of October 30, fairmont.com

Shangri-Rarrghhh brunch

There’s a spectre-cular family brunch at Shangri-La’s Sofra this weekend and with some seriously supernatural savings. Which is great if like us, there’s been some paranormal activity on your credit card since the restaurants reopened. Brunch is a buffet format with, it’s a live… It’s a LIVE stations. There’s 50 per cent off the individual meal bill for anyone in costume. Real costumes, you can’t just put a name badge on and pretend to be Dave from The Office. In addition to sinister discounts on your dinner, there’s plenty of entertainment for adults and kids.

Sofra, Shangri-La, Qaryat Al Beri, Fri Oct 30 only, 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs279, house Dhs349 and premium Dhs459. Tel: (02) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Saturday, October 31

To munch at steak

Foundry at Sothern Sun Abu Dhabi has a delightful daily (except for Thursdays) steak and grape deal. Choose from Australian Stanbroke Grain Fed Rib Eye or South African Karan Grain Fed Sirloin, served with mash potato, grilled asparagus, onion rings and pepper sauce to share, plus one bottle of grape all for just Dhs299 per couple.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Al Zahiya, Tourist Club Area. Tel: (02) 818 4888, tsogosun.com

Spook-taco-la dining

Purveyor of awesome Desi-Mex fusion food, Tikka Taco is attempting to balance the scariest festival of the year with some good vibes. There’s 25 per cent off the whole menu when you call 050 229 1245 for delivery, between Thursday October 29 and Saturday October 31. Choose from items like Chicken Biryani Burrito , Butter Chicken Filled Potato Skins, Butter Chicken Nachos, Prawn Biryani Burrito, and Gobi Tacos.

Tikka Taco, Order via their phone service on 050 229 1245, deliveries across Abu Dhabi, 11am to 11pm, Thu Oct 29 to Sat Oct 31, @tikkatacouae

Images: Getty/Provided