This will be an exciting addition to the Creek…

A brand new hotel is set to open at Dubai Creek. Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek will be a huge hotel with 770 rooms and suites located in the upcoming Jewel of the Creek district. The project will feature a handful of new hotels, and Rixos is the latest to be announced.

The new hotel will showcase a variety of food and beverage outlets, as well as a large conference centre, a commercial zone, indoor and outdoor sports facilities and fitness centre, a wellness centre, an infinity pool, an entertainment and show arena, a beach promenade, and kids & teens facilities.

“We are very pleased to introduce this new property into Dubai, as we increase the presence of the Rixos brand in the UAE” said Mark Willis, CEO of Accor Middle East & Africa. “This revolutionary project is expected to transform the Port Saeed area of Deira into a destination with a vibrant urban centre.”

Jewel of the Creek will be a one-million square metre destination with residential properties, commercial outlets, hospitality projects, sports facilities, entertainment, recreational and a marina. It will connect to the city via seven tunnels and house almost 7,000 parking spaces.

The exciting project will be perfect for spending the winter months in, thanks to its huge range of alfresco features including outdoor pools, extensive landscaping and water features, plus a brand new waterfront promenade which will be home to numerous retail and food and beverage outlets as well as marina which will berth 80 boats.

While we’re not sure exactly when the new hotel is pipped to open, it’s one of many exciting upcoming hotel openings coming soon to Dubai. Check out our up to date list of all the lavish hotels set to open soon here.

Images: Provided