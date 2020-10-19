Know someone who’s obsessed with avocado? This is for them…

Avocados are so popular around the world that in certain parts of South America, there are gangs dedicated to protecting them. The fruit has become a brand in itself, with memes, clothing, and even songs dedicated to it.

It’s no surprise then, that Dubai has hopped on the avo-bandwagon and announced the opening of an avocado cafe. Yes, a whole restaurant dedicated to the green stuff.

Avocadolicious began as a kiosk, serving up avo creations to the customers at Floating Market and Global Village. Following the huge success of these operations, the home-grown brand decided to open a permanent cafe.

You’ll find the unique concept in Umm Sequiem, close to Kite Beach. The decor is suitably green, with leaves climbing up one of the walls, making for a cool Instagram backdrop. There’s space to dine in, or you can take your avo to-go.

On the menu, there’s a number of interesting creations, including a burger where the bun is actually – you guessed it – avocado. You can also get avocado fries, loaded nachos with plenty of guacamole and an avo rose salad.

The avocado theme doesn’t stop with the food though, it’s in the drinks and desserts too. From smoothies to sorbet, you can pretty much get avocado in any form you fancy.

The concept is the brainchild of Astro Balingit, who saw the immense popularity of avocado cafes in cities such as New York, and wanted to bring the same joy to the people of the UAE.

Avocadolicious, Umm Sequeim, Jumeirah 3, daily, noon to 11pm. Tel: (04) 547 1131. avocadoliciousdxb.com