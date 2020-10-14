This hidden gem is a delightful spot for breakfast, lunch or dinner…

Baker’s Kitchen is a community-focused cafe tucked away in Dubai Marina, around the corner from Grosvenor House. You’d be forgiven for not having stumbled across it, but once you’ve been, we’re sure you’ll be going back for more.

The concept is run by delightfully enthusiastic baker, and face of the brand, Sven Mostegl, who will be more than happy to stop and have a proper conversation with you. “Once you’re in my home, you’re part of my family,” he tells us, and we believe him. Running the kitchen is talented chef, Heike Voigt, who loves to get creative with new dishes.

Whether you’re just stopping by to pick up a loaf of bread, or bringing your family over for breakfast, you’ll be welcomed with open arms. The passion that runs through the brand is evident from the first instance, and customers are made to feel like friends.

The menu is designed as a storybook, showcasing the history of how Baker’s Kitchen came to be. Sven’s long history with baking comes with an infection enthusiasm which is passed on through his regular adults’ and kids’ cooking classes. His newest venture is exploring ways to make the food he creates more nutritious and delicious, including developing the perfect keto bread.

Steak fans will also be pleased to discover the in-house dry ager, housing 30- to 120-day dry-aged meat, with prices starting from just Dhs30 per 100g. Guests can enjoy steak cooked to order at the restaurant, or take the meat home to give it a go for themselves.

The family-friendly spot even has a huge dedicated kids’ play area. Reservations are recommended, so be sure to book yourself in before turning up.

Baker’s Kitchen, Dusit Princess Residence, Dubai Marina, daily, 8am to 9.30pm. Tel: (050) 840 9936. bakerskitchenuae.org