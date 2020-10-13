Get four courses of prime wagyu beef for just Dhs300…

Steak fanatics know that when it comes to choosing the right beef, you can’t get much better than Japanese wagyu. The meat has been bred to the highest standards in order to achieve a grade, according to its marbling, the colour of the meat and the ratio of lean meat to fat.

Netsu has developed an exciting ‘wagyu extra’ set menu, available Monday to Saturday between 6.30pm and 8pm. The new four-course menu was designed by Chef Ross Shonhan comprising of the finest ingredients picked to complement the premium meat.

The first course offers a selection of wagyu gunkan sushi and Royal Baerii caviar, wagyu nigiri sushi with summer black truffle, yukhoe beef tartare and steamed egg soup. Next up you’ll sample a menchi katsu wagyu cutlet, wagyu beef gyoza and spicy nikuman steamed bun.

For the main event, there’s a ‘amazing steak sando’ on offer, with Japanese milk bread and gold flakes plus a warayaki-style Japanese wagyu sirloin graded A5 with a side of broccoli and toasted sesame. Dessert comes in the form of Japanese shaved ice mango kakigōri with fresh mango and mango cream.

The price of the menu is Dhs300 with soft drinks, or opt for a sake pairing for Dhs400. If you prefer to pair your meal with wine, you can do so for the total price of Dhs450.

Netsu is found in Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, on the ground floor next to the hotel’s stunning lobby. There’s even an outdoor terrace to enjoy during the cooler months.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeria, Jumeira, Monday to Saturday, 6.30pm to 8pm, from Dhs300. Tel: (04) 777 2232. mandarinoriental.com

Images: Provided