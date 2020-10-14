Which brunch staycation will you choose?

Have you noticed that brunches have got a little longer lately? If you’re never ready to leave when last drinks are called, then it’s high time you booked a brunch staycation.

Here are four brand-new brunch-and-stay deals to book in the UAE, including the latest Lock In with What’s On

One for full-on fun with What’s On

No one likes a brunch staycation more than the What’s On team. On November 13 and 14, our ever-popular Lock In is back, returning to the capital for a weekend of adults-only fun at Westin Abu Dhabi.

Undoubtedly the best value brunch and stay deal in the UAE, for Dhs699 per couple, you’ll get five-star accommodation, a fine-dining brunch, some of the best golfing action in the Gulf, sundowners, massage, breakfast and more. These events always sell out, so be sure to snap up your room, pronto!

What’s On Lock In, Westin Abu Dhabi, Nov 13 and 14, Dhs699 per couple. To book, visit: marriott.com

One for the girls

Want to level up ladies’ day to girls’ weekend? Gather your gal pals this weekend, as That Dubai Girl teams up with Radisson Red for a womens-only weekender.

Running on October 16 and 17, at Radisson Red in Dubai Silicon Oasis, this socially distanced weekend includes brunch, and after-brunch party, an overnight stay, then wellness activities the following day, including breakfast, yoga and HIIT classes, and a body positivity workshop with Aseya from Magic of Being.

That Dubai Girl Weekender, Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Oct 16 and 17, Dhs805 for two people sharing, or Dhs445 for one person in a room. To book, visit: radissonhotels.com/red, enter the hotel name and dates, then use promotional code TDGRED.

One for midweek shenanigans

Say hello to hump day with a new overnight brunch at The Meydan Hotel. Every Tuesday from October 20, the Millennium Lounge will be hosting an afternoon-into-evening brunch on its terrace, from 4pm to 7pm.

The Millennium Sunset Brunch is priced at Dhs299 including food and bubbles. Plus, you’ll get an overnight stay in a deluxe room (based on two people sharing), valid to use within 24 hours of the brunch reservation.

Millennium Lounge, The Meydan Hotel, Tue, 4pm to 7pm, starting Oct 20. Dhs299 per person, including food, drinks and an overnight stay (based on two-person occupancy). themeydanhotel.com

One for a RAK roadtrip

The Islander’s Brunch is returning to DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island this month, and to celebrate they’re launching a Brunch and Stay package.

Priced at Dhs999 for two people, you’ll enjoy the moveable feast that is the Islander’s Brunch, an overnight stay in this relaxed resort, breakfast the next day, and a late 5pm checkout.

Islander’s Brunch and Stay package, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Dhs999 for two people, including brunch, breakfast and overnight accommodation. Tel: (0)7 203 0000. Email: reservations_dtmarjan@hilton.com. hilton.com