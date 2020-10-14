Hotel stay, Bubbalicious Brunch, sundowners, pampering, breakfast, pool, and a bunch of cool extras all for just Dhs699 for two…

September saw the first-ever What’s On Lock In Abu Dhabi. Held at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, the fun-packed, sun-drenched family affair was a capital success.

So much so in fact, we’re holding another one on the weekend of November 13 to 14, at the Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa.

This time around it’s an adults-only adventure, with five-star accommodation, a fine-dining brunch, some of the best golfing action in the Gulf, sundowners, massage, breakfast and more, at just Dhs699 for two people.

Pack an extra pair of pants, because you’re all set for a hole-in-one.

The venue

We like to staycation in style, which is why we’ve come to Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa. This gorgeous property is wrapped up in the charming garden-greens of Abu Dhabi Golf Club, and the grounds boast an expansive lagoon pool that’s just perfect for weekend lounging.

You can enjoy serene countryside scenes from the resort’s large modern rooms and make the most of cheat day at a range of top-drawer dining outlets.

The itinerary

Friday, November 13

We’re teeing-off your weekend at 10am with a cheeky early check-in. After collecting your welcome pack you’ll be able to sign up for a selection of fun activities and pampering sessions. Or not. It’s your holiday.

Lifestyle and nutrition Insta-kween Bana Idris has kindly agreed to pop in to dish out some free goodie bags with samples of her new healthy snack bars and bespoke fashion items.

Between 10am and 1pm we’ve reserved 20 spaces for stress-relieving head and neck massages, to see if the wellness therapists at Westin’s Heavenly Spa can work some of those 2020 knots out of your system. Spaces are limited, and available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Fancy yourself as the King or Queen of the swing? Head over to the videogame Trackman Range for three attempts at Abu Dhabi Golf Course’s Lock In distance challenge. At Brunch, winners will be announced (best man and woman) and will receive a prize from the club. Don’t fancy golf? Work-up an appetite by hitting the pool for a pre-brunch dip.

From 1pm to 4.30pm Lock In guests get to experience the gastronomic wonderland that is Westin’s Bubbalicious Brunch. We’re hooking you up with the house beverage package, a fully international feast with live cooking stations and some banging background beats.

After brunch we’re shifting gears for a sophisticated bunker stop before dinner. Enjoy four free select sundowner drinks at one of the resort’s bars until 8pm, and 20 per cent off any further beverage orders.

Dinner is not included in the deal, but we’ve managed to score our What’s On friends a 40 per cent discount off food items at hotel restaurants, Retreat, Sacci and Lemon & Lime.

Saturday, November 14

A long and luxurious breakfast will be served between 7am and 11am, offering you the opportunity for a lie-in, if the revelling kept you up the night before.

And if you want to work-off some of those brunch KCals you can head to your room from nine for an hour of the ultimate social distancing workout — balcony Zumba led by Irina of the Chala Fit Club. And there’s a further chance to get some pamper goals in, with 20 more massage spaces at the Heavenly Spa.

Master of zen and the art of chilling, Zakia Kazi is hosting back-to-back Singing Bowl Meditation sessions from 10am.

You can slip in a few more winning swings with a second-round at the part golf-part videogame Trackman Range between 11am and noon. Guests need only pay Dhs50 for access to the driving range, unlimited balls and golf equipment for one hour. Pre-booking is preferred.

Alternatively, head to the pool for a final wind down ahead of your late checkout.

The official end of ceremonies is at 2pm, but you can extend your stay until 6pm with a pizza and a pint deal at Sacci for just Dhs250 per couple.

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: Westin Abu Dhabi is priced at Dhs699 per couple.

Spaces are expected to sell fast, so jump online and head here to secure room now.

Coming from out of town?

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from Dubai currently need to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48 hours of intended entry. You can find more information on our story about updates to the road border policy.

