This is a great deal…

Dreaming of a great staycation in Dubai with delicious food and a price tag that won’t burn a massive hole in your pocket? This offer from Wyndham Dubai Marina is perfect for you.

The four-star hotel in Dubai Marina is offering up a brunch and stay package with prices starting from Dhs489 for two.

It’s available every Thursday and Friday until December 18 – a great way to spend your weekends.

Here are the details

The incredible package is launched to mark the re-opening of The Blacksmith – one of the best bbq restaurant in Dubai. A meaty night brunch will be served from 7pm to 11pm and will feature many of The Blacksmith’s classic favourites, such as Texas brisket nachos, beef sliders, wings and barbecue platters.

There have been some additions to the menu, however, including popcorn shrimp and a fruit smashed meringue for dessert.

For drinks, there is free-flowing house beverages. Your live entertainment on Thursday will include the sounds of Al Farah while Friday night will see you enjoying the melodic tunes of Ben ‘Stigboy’ Jacobs’.

After you’ve eaten yourself silly, for those of you looking for a good shut-eye, instead of making the dreaded journey home, make your way to the ultra-comfortable grand suite of the hotel. For those who are just getting started, the hotel offers an ideal base for an evening of adventure in Dubai Marina.

Where do I book?

Bookings can be made on the hotel’s website here or on 04 407 8888. All you have to do is ‘Brunch n stay’ to avail.

You can even get late check-out the next day at 2pm, though this is subject to availability.

Wyndham Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, brunch and stay package, price starting from Dhs489 for two, deal available every Thur and Fri until Dec 18, Tel: (04) 407 8888. wyndhamdubaimarina.com